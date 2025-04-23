Usha & JD Vance’s Marriage Shows Cracks—What’s Really Going On?

Some matches are made in heaven. In such cases, the couple are each other’s missing jigsaw pieces. They respect each other, have similar ideologies, and they don’t impose their own views onto their partner.

However, JD Vance and Usha Vance are not that couple. Rather, Usha seems to be living in a very hostile environment. She is part of a household where all her views and ideas are rejected or, worse, not even paid any attention to.

JD and Usha Vance’s marriage is currently in the news for reasons that go much beyond their intellectual background. Once college sweethearts, they are now standing at a crossroads.

Questions concerning the nature of JD Vance’s relationship with Usha have gained prominence as he became the Vice president. Under the influence of Donald Trump and his peers, JD Vance has gone from moderate-left to far-right.

Vance has abandoned every morsel of integrity, decency, & self-respect he may’ve once had just to gain Trump/MAGA favor, to grasp onto power &/or line his own pockets. He is now a sycophant & hypocrite of the highest degree. pic.twitter.com/uYBBAtQHUs — Michelle (@MMcrzyldy) April 20, 2025

Their marriage is turning into a test of how well one’s moral principles endure in the face of political change and public pressure.

JD initially projected his love and respect for his wife in the media. But then he has been a little dismissive of ideas and advice. She told him not to engage in arguments online, to which JD replied- yeah, I am not going to do that.

Usha’s position as a political spouse seems more symbolic than active. JD’s public response confirmed republican notions of feminine passivity. Republicans largely believe in traditional gender roles where women are frequently expected to smile and offer silent support.

JD Vance: The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, my wife Usha has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/huSLVEIxy0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 14, 2025

Gender roles are not the only variation between the Vances. Usha has a background of a stable, middle-class Indian immigrant family in suburban California. JD had his upbringing in the economically troubled Rust Belt of Ohio. He had an unstable childhood and an abusive mother. He may have reconciled with his mother, but the years of trauma don’t go away.

It is a known fact that men with abusive mothers in childhood are often abusive husbands to their wives.

Usha represents the immigrant success story. She is grounded in discipline and liberal academic traditions. However, JD views the world through the prism of generational trauma and conservative resurgence. One might think these to be complementary virtues, but they give rise to severe conflicts. This will get worse with JD’s language becoming more critical of the very cultural norms Usha was brought up with.

JD Vance once said that the whole purpose of the “post-menopausal female” is to help with the grandkids

pic.twitter.com/WawFyhd00x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 14, 2024

Another major difference between the couple is the fact that Usha was a registered Democrat till 2014. She was brought up in a liberal household with a liberal ideology. She was also working in one of the prestigious law firms. However, this all changed drastically after JD Vance became Donald Trump’s vice president.

JD has been spewing gender nonsense since before he was elected. He called older women- menopausal women and stated that they are only good for taking care of their grandkids. He thinks women should have only one motto in life, and that is to have more kids. He also coined the term “childless cat lady”.

Everything JD Vance says or does these days is like a nail on the chalkboard. How and why Usha Vance would stay with him for so long is a question to be answered. She is well educated, could out-earn him any day and could instill better morals in their kids.

All left to be seen is how long this goes on.