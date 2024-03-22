Scott Disick's Family Truly Concerned and Set to Stage an Intervention Amid His Ozempic Craze

Recently, reality star Scott Disick stunned his followers with a dramatic physical makeover. Wearing a baggy tracksuit, he was spotted coming out of the Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood with his pals after grabbing a bite. He styled a brown T-shirt underneath a black jacket that complimented his overall look. However, fans noted right away that Disick was showing off dramatic weight reduction and looked quite ill throughout the outing, which raised questions. As per The US Sun, in an attempt to mask his mounting hurt over his broken relationship with his ex-Kourtney Kardashian, Disick has hopped on the Ozempic drug craze."Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis, and Travis being thin didn’t help," a source close exclusively told The Daily Mail.

"He loves his kids too much to try to ruin his relationship with them," the close source added, suggesting the ' Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's weight loss has turned into a drug-like obsession." The source continued, "Kourtney is of course concerned because he is the father of her children. "After the photos emerged, people close to Scott realized how dire the situation is, but they’re struggling with an intervention as so many around him take the drug too. It would be like the pot calling the kettle black." According to the source, his health struggles may also be showcased on the famed family's reality show. "Scott knows that. He signed a contract so there isn’t much he can do about them using his troubling appearance for TV," they noted.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Barbour

The close source continued, "He is not ill and isn’t doing hardcore drugs. Kourtney would never allow Scott to spend so much time with their kids if he was in the throes of an addiction. Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat. He had gained a lot of weight and couldn’t stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up. Scott wanted the easy way out of his dad bod. But now it has clearly gone too far and, of course, the family is worried about him."

Word is Scott Disick has been on that freaky diet drug Ozempic.. someone needs to intervene pic.twitter.com/vDUpWdwYcA — Ms. Smith (@MsSmith17743658) March 22, 2024

Fans recently discussed that Disick's weight loss could be connected with the fact that his children are getting closer to their step-dad Travis Barker, "I wonder if Scott gets sad when he sees Reign replicating Travis’ dress sense like he wants to be a mini Travis rather than a mini Lord?" one fan asked. "The fact that he still loves and misses Kourtney I’m sure it stings a little. It’s human nature," said a second. Fans expressed concern over the reality star's worn-out look last month after he recorded himself conversing with a psychic medium. "He doesn’t look well... his eyes are sunk in and well you can just tell something's not right... hope he has support with whatever he may be going through," one fan wrote. "You look so gaunt. Sending you love and positive vibes. Your best days are yet to come, Scott," a second fan commented.