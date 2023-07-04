‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Stuns Fans With Drastic Weight Loss After Twins' Birth

Mykelti Brown, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown of Sister Wives fame, stunned everyone in a recent snapshot with her husband, Antonio Padron. Since the birth of their twin sons in November, the 27-year-old and her husband have both drastically reduced their weight. In the lovely new Instagram photo from July 2, a slimmer Mykelti was seen standing alongside her husband. Padron humbly captioned it: “Ook, my Wife out to breakfast! Her favorite. I’m still not great at this. Mykelti said I should include pictures of our food, which I forgot to take. I was hungry ok..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

Mykelti is one of Christine’s five daughters that she shares with her ex-husband Kody, as per The U.S. Sun. In the Instagram picture, Mykelti had a wide smile on her face. She wore her long red hair down and sported a bright red blouse with sunglasses. Padron complemented his shorts with a black top and sunglasses.

Fans loved seeing the two in such glowing spirits and appreciated the couple’s appearance. “Love looks great on you guys,” one fan wrote. “You both look so happy and healthy and amazing,” wrote another. “You guys look like movie stars,” wrote a third. “You both look amazing and so happy,” wrote a fourth fan. Another user wrote, “You don’t need photos to show or prove anything! I think the world needs to put away the phones and just experience life like it was before cell phones were a thing. Where we used our minds to remember these moments. We felt more and experienced more without the need to take a photo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

Like her mother, Christine, Mykelti has recently been concentrating on her diet and workout routine—and so has her partner. On November 17, 2022, Mykelti gave birth to twin sons, Archer Banks and Ace McCord Padron. Avalon Asa, a daughter, was welcomed into the world by the couple in April 2021.

Just six months after the birth of her sons, pictures of the joyful mother appeared online and they shocked viewers with how different she looked. “Mykelti is looking so different lately. Almost a twin of Aspyn, but I can’t quite figure out what has changed so much in her appearance,” one internet user wrote.

A day before this post, on July 1, the couple posed for a family picture on Instagram, which sparked some fans’ interest in whether they were following some kind of weight loss routine. “Are you two on a weight loss journey? Y’all look great,” one of the comments on the picture read. Padron, Mykelti’s spouse, has also started posting pictures of his workouts. He recently displayed his exercise routine on social media and fans were quick to notice that he looked trimmer than ever. A user commented, “Bless you guys. Parenthood has you two looking more youthful than ever; beautiful family!”

