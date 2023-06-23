‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Flaunts Stunning Figure for Her Summer Wedding in New Video

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is excited to embrace the next chapter in her life, and she has been flaunting the svelte figure that she has been working on through a healthy diet. In her recent Instagram reel, the reality star is seen working on beautifying her front yard. Her fans were quick to notice that she appeared slim and was rocking a chic pair of skintight jeans.

The Plexus ambassador has been showing off her weight loss in stylish outfits lately. Inside sources revealed to The U.S. Sun, that Christine is on a mission to look gorgeous in her wedding gown for her summer wedding with fiancé, David Woolley. "So it's not like she's putting a lot of pressure on herself to lose more weight. I think it's more about how she wants to look in a wedding dress, and of course, cameras will be around," the source explained.

The insider also revealed how the mother of five children is planning on achieving her weight-loss goals: "She works out every day. She's like super dedicated to the 'hot mom' comeback thing. She's happy with how far she's come, and David thinks she's perfect."

Discussing the details of the home improvement project with her followers, the TLC star shared that the couple is looking for alternatives to grass to transform their sprawling Utah home front yard. She is seen saying, "We are about to work on our front yard. We're going to do Xeriscape as much as possible – no, no, no. It's gonna be all Xeriscap. I have no intention of mowing my front yard ever. So we have these gorgeous, gorgeous pavers. We're gonna put them around everything."

Seeking advice from her fans, Christine asked, "So the deal is this: I don't know what shrubbery – because we want shrubbery and rocks everywhere – I don't know what shrubbery grows where I'm at. Like, it's Lehi, Utah. And what kind of shrubbery grows in Lehi, Utah?"

Fans flocked to the comments section with resourceful remarks. One fan suggested, "I would suggest talking to the specialists at a garden center. Google might help, but does Google always know the best, whereas someone that lives and works in garden centers you live should know." Most of the followers asked Christine to just google the details. "Why don't you just Google it?" a second fan wrote. A third fan quipped: "Hate to be fresh but...Google it!"

Christine recently took a trip to Nashville to promote her healthy "pink drink" and diet at a Plexus conference along with her fiancé, David Woolley, and fellow Sister Wives star Janelle Brown. Throughout the trip, the reality star looked stylish in various casual and formal outfits. Christine also looked stunning in a recent Instagram post where she is seen in a mustard-yellow blouse and brown skirt. The soon-to-be bride later flaunted her slim figure in black leather tights and a red top as she posed on a stairway.

