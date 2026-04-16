Scientists Vanish as Trump Demands Answers

Donald Trump confirmed that his administration is actively investigating a string of mysterious disappearances and deaths involving at least 10 U.S. scientists and military-linked researchers, raising new questions about whether the cases are connected or simply coincidence. The president promised that he would have some answers as soon as next week, according to People.

Speaking to reporters this week, Trump acknowledged the seriousness of the situation, but he also cautious to read anything into it before facts were confirmed. “Well I hope it’s random,” he said when asked if the incidents could be linked, adding that officials expect to have answers soon. “We’re going to know in the next week and a half. I just left a meeting on that subject,” he said.

Trump described the situation as “pretty serious stuff,” noting that “some of them were very important people.” He added an ETA, stating that “we’ll probably have a pretty good answer over the next week.”

DOOCY: Scientists with access to classified stuff, nuclear materials, aerospace, they’ve gone missing or turned up dead in the last couple months. What’s happening? TRUMP: I hope it’s random. Pretty serious stuff. Hopefully coincidence DOOCY: Is it possible that some foreign… pic.twitter.com/ZyJz08KaBm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2026

The cases of the missing scientists goes back to 2023 and involves individuals working in sensitive sectors, including aerospace, nuclear research, and defense. Some of them could access classified material, leading to questions about the possibility of national security implications. What’s striking about these cases is the unusual overlap—the timeframe of the disappearances are and their professional backgrounds—has lawmakers and analysts asking hard questions.

One of the people that went missing is retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland who disappeared from his Albuquerque home in February. McCasland reported experiencing “mental fog” before vanishing. And interestingly, he left behind key personal items, including his phone and glasses, while other belongings—such as his wallet, hiking boots, and a firearm—were missing.

But it’s his background story that has intrigued people about his particular case. McCasland is a former commander who was involved in advanced space research and acquisition. His name is one of those that came to light in WikiLeaks-released emails connected to John Podesta, where singer Tom DeLonge claimed to have discussed unidentified aerial phenomena with him. McCasland’s wife has denied that her husband had anything to do with extraterrestrial programs linked to the 1947 Roswell incident even though he worked at the Wright-Patterson Air Force base connected with it. He retired in 2013 and has now been missing for two months.

🚨 A civilian search & rescue volunteer says he’s been combing the desert for missing Major General William McCasland—and hasn’t seen a single official search effort. No drones. No aircraft. No boots on the ground. If true… what does that say about this disappearance? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oDmGZS55WF — UAP Reporting Center (@UAPReportingCnt) April 7, 2026

Other cases of scientists who have gone missing or worse, are scientists and researchers connected to institutions like Los Alamos National Laboratory, ASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and private-sector biotech firms. Some have been reported missing, while others were found dead under varying circumstances, including violence.

Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump administration is looking at the situation after questions arose if the missing scientists had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. “I will certainly do that, and we’ll get you an answer,” she said. If the answer is yes, the government will take a closer look at what has happened.

Lawmakers, such as Representative Tim Burchett, is also asking questions. He wants transparency around UFO-related intelligence, and in this case, he says that the number of missing scientists is too high to ignore. Analysts have also pointed out that there now seems to be a pattern, and could not really be regarded as a coincidence anymore. For now, we will wait on Trump’s answers next week.