Scheana Shay Clashes With Sandoval Over Past Affairs on ‘Vanderpump Rules’: "You Didn't Get Cheated”

In a dramatic turn of events on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay found herself embroiled in a heated argument with Tom Sandoval. The argument was triggered by her song Apples which alludes to his past affair with Rachel Leviss while he was in a relationship with Ariana Madix. The confrontation delved deep into personal histories and allegations, revealing long-standing tensions among the cast.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

The clash erupted at James Kennedy’s pool party, where Sandoval confronted Shay about her song that addressed his infidelity. Sandoval exclaimed, “It was almost like you were a hundred times more reactive than Ariana was. Scheana I need you to understand something. You were not involved in this. You did not get cheated on!”

As per Daily Mail, Shay defended her actions, citing Leviss filing a restraining order against her, as evidence of her indulgence in the situation. She revealed, “Do you know that I now have f***ed up thoughts about Brock and Lala, one of my best friends, because I'm like, 'Oh my God can someone do that to me?'” The argument escalated when Sandoval brought up Shay’s history and yelled, “Dude you've been the other woman in a f***ing relationship,” referencing Eddie Cibrian's affair with her while he was married to Brandi Glanville. The remark took Shay off guard and she exclaimed, “F*** you, I was 21 years old in 2006…I didn't know he was married. You're f***ing 40!”

Scheana has been showing Tom Sandoval so much grace only for him to shout that she was once a mistress. 🤪 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/IHzIHiGD02 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 24, 2024

The confrontation drew reactions from other cast members witnessing the heated exchange. Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney were shocked by the intensity of the argument and the personal attacks between Shay and Sandoval. Later in the episode, Brock and Shay went out for their anniversary dinner where Shay remarked, “Have you ever thought this is your second chance of being a dad and you're going to be the best f***ing dad to this kid?” In a confessional Brock shared, “Now I've got to continually work on building that relationship with my older two kids so that hopefully one day they are willing enough to bring me back into their life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

Sandoval however isn't the only one to criticize Shay. Glanville also slammed Shay earlier when she tweeted, "A cheater is a cheater no matter how it goes down @scheana you knew Eddie was married so it's all the same. I wasn't specifically talking about you I said everyone on that show has cheated. But if you want a war when we have been cool it's sad."

As per OK! magazine, during a podcast, Glanville claimed she doesn’t understand the hype regarding Sandoval. She added, “Is it that big of a scandal? All of those people on that show have cheated! [The cast members] are like, ‘Oh, you’re a horrible human.’ I’m like, you slept with my ex-husband while I was pregnant and married, you know. Like everyone on that show…has cheated. So I don’t get the scandal to be honest."