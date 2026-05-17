Royal Expert Responds to Possibility of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Ending Their Feud

Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Her acceptance to the Royal family was already debatable during that time, and now the rifts between the royals seem irreconcilable.

Initially, Markle and Kate Middleton were on amicable terms, but with time, their differences started growing. Whether the rumors of Markle making Middleton cry are true or not, their feud may be worse than what it appears on the surface.

When the two liked Taylor Swift’s engagement post on social media, many fans thought this could be the moment for them to reunite as fellow Swifties. However, a royal expert weighed in to crush those hopes.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are locked in a 'moms war' as their kids are dragged into their vicious feud. Click to read more👇 https://t.co/U1HgaDKMg9 pic.twitter.com/qCVw5m8zWA — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 28, 2025

Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief of the Royal News Network, stated, “Though they both sent their support to Taylor Swift, I can’t say Catherine and Meghan really have anything in common or similarities besides the men they married and being mothers. No. I don’t think Meghan ever wants to reconcile, as we’ve seen no effort or indication on her part that she cares at all about building back relations with the royals.”

Their feud goes far back as Middleton expressed her views on the Sussexes’ dance to the Baby Momma Dance song. One insider said, “Kate privately told people that she wouldn’t be caught dead acting in such a vulgar fashion. And it was incredibly galling for William to see his brother fooling around like a goofy teenager.”

The royal family did not approve of Markle and Harry being goofy together before the arrival of their child. Another insider explained, “They thought it was so tacky and a very sad illustration of just how desperate and shameless the Sussexes have become with their attention-seeking behavior.”

Apart from this, the royals did not like that the Sussexes were touring like they were part of the family. They were “deeply irritated” by their trip to Jordan, as it had hints of traditional royal tours.

Kate is said to have "totally killed off" hopes of a summer reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after growing increasingly frustrated by what royal insiders describe as the Sussexes' "faux royal" behavior overseas. Link below for details.https://t.co/eu2117dDzP pic.twitter.com/ITlGgmE29H — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the feud between the two brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William , could also be another factor in keeping their wives away from each other. William had recommended that Harry take his time with Markle and not move too fast. That was the beginning of their rift.

According to Provance, Harry may take steps to end their feud, but William seems to show “zero desire” to even consider having a relationship with his brother again. She added, “I don’t think the brothers will ever reconcile as long as Meghan remains Harry’s wife. There’s no trust there.”