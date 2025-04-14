Rory McIlroy Breaks Down After Historic Masters Victory—“I’m Going to Get a Green Jacket!”

In a moment that will go down in golf history, Rory McIlroy finally conquered Augusta National! He clinched the Masters title and completed the elusive career Grand Slam. The victory came after an edge-of-your-seat playoff against Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose, where McIlroy birdied the decisive hole while Rose settled for par.

The final round on Sunday was anything but straightforward. Momentum swung back and forth between the two golfers. McIlroy missed a critical putt on the 18th that pushed the contest into sudden death. But with everything on the line, McIlroy’s steely nerves shone through. His birdie putt on the playoff hole had the perfect landing and it sealed the deal that set off a flood of emotions.

As the crowd erupted around the 18th green, McIlroy dropped to his knees, overcome by tears. The victory marked his first major title in 11 years; as it lifted the weight of a long, frustrating wait. He immediately embraced his longtime friend and caddie Harry Diamond, then turned to his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy.

“I’m going to get a green jacket!” he told his friends in the moments that followed. Those were the words that captured the relief, pride, and joy of a long fulfilled dream.

The playoff wasn’t short of drama. Rose had spent more than 20 minutes at the range preparing for the sudden death, and his second shot onto the green was a strong statement of intent. But McIlroy had a brilliant respond and landed his approach even closer to the pin.

Rose had the first chance at birdie, but his putt narrowly missed. That left McIlroy with a short, routine putt to secure victory. The crowd knew the moment was historic, and when the ball dropped, so did McIlroy’s composure. He wept openly, his face buried in his hands, as chants and cheers echoed across Augusta.

With this victory, McIlroy joins the exclusive club of career Grand Slam winners, a group that includes his idol and friend, Tiger Woods. Next year, he’ll have the honor of hosting the champions’ dinner at Augusta; that’s something he’s long envisioned.

For McIlroy, this wasn’t just a win. It was the answer to years of speculation and self-doubt. After watching peers like Brooks Koepka notch their fifth majors, McIlroy admitted it had been tough. “Year after year,” he’s heard the same question; Would this finally be his year at the Masters?

Now, with the green jacket finally his, McIlroy can move forward without that burden and enjoy the rest of his remarkable career with nothing left to prove.