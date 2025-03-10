Serena Williams’ Cooking Video Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons—Internet Thinks Its ‘Nasty’

Even after her retirement from tennis in 2022, Serena Williams has been keeping herself busy with various entrepreneurial endeavors like S by Serena, Serena Ventures, WYN Beauty, and more. Especially after birthing her two daughters, Olympia and Adira, the 23-time Grand Slam winner has been flaunting her happy family lives on social media. The pro athlete has been capturing her day-to-day on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, keeping her fans hooked for more.

Through her videos, the internet got to witness her daughters grow up. In particular, the fans are often impressed by her eldest, Olympia, who often golfs with her father, Alexis Ohanian, and even matches outfits with her mom, Serena. The tennis star also posted a TikTok video, where she was tasting cookies baked by Olympia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

However, her happy family posts don’t always spark supportive reactions from the internet, and her latest video was more evident than ever. Recently, on Instagram, Serena Williams shared a video captioning, “Bet you didn’t know I love cooking. Here is me teaching @olympiaohanian my gumbo recipe.”

For those who don’t know, Gumbo is a special dish from Louisiana. It features the iconic Creole “Holy Trinity” of bell paper, celery, and onions. The dish, which blends flavor from Africa, America, Europe, and India, also contains meats like chicken, sausage, or seafood like shrimp or crab. To thicken the consistency, okra or filé powder is used commonly.

In the Instagram video, Williams is seen prepping by chopping some onions, frying the sausages, and occasionally stirring the pot for the sauce while her eldest daughter, Olympia, helps her with the bell papers. The food looked delicious, and the video captured the adorable mother-daughter bond that melted hearts. However, while many fans found the video highlighting a happy family, others have noticed something else – the presence of Chip and Adora, Serena and Alexis’ dogs in the kitchen, who wailed their tails in excitement.

In the comment section, many have expressed their concerns over the hygiene in her kitchen. One user commented, “You could make anything you want, but I would never eat your food with the dog sitting there in the kitchen. I’m not even sorry, but no and then you’re feeding the dog and putting your hands back on the food no.” Another wrote, “Dams she feed the dog with her fingers and prepared the food just nasty.” Some people pointed out the dogs’ patience, especially because their furry friends can carry bacteria like E. Coli or Salmonella. One user also commented that even if the food looks delicious, the “poor hygiene” is a huge concern: “but pets in the kitchen. I’m a germaphobe.”

While many people have attacked her for having the dogs around, some fans have came to her defense. One commented, “The dog didn’t touch her hand or fingers. I get if she invited any of you negative folk over for a meal, you would run and eat every bit.”

Serena and Alexis Ohanian are known as dog lovers and the two share three pets at home: Chip, Adora, and Maximus. The tennis star often mention them during interviews and even takes Chip to various events. During the U.S. Open in 2022, the Yorkshire-Terrier was spotted accompanying her.