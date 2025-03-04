Serena Williams’ Not Over Drake—Fans Think Her Marriage Sparks Red Flags

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s marriage is basically a couple’s goal for many, but that does not mean the public has failed to notice strange things about their relationship. The tennis legend recently raised a major red flag at the Super Bowl LIX while doing her crip walk. Williams recently made headlines by performing at Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show

For many of her fans, Serena partnering up with Kendrick amid his years-long nasty feud with Drake had a personal meaning. That is because Serena and Drake supposedly had a low-key affair back in the day.

Considering their history, many feel the former world No.1 was apparently throwing shade at her ex. What they implied was that Ohanian must be worried about its implications on their marriage. However, Orna and Matthew Walters who are holistic dating coaches do not agree to this.

you are absolutely right. she’s been cripwalking and going to an IMMACULATE home to a 6’5″ tech billionaire, active father, philanthropist, feminist, and women’s maternal health advocate who makes their children custom drawn fucking pancakes every weekend (I’m not kidding, look… https://t.co/MMx2MRVtMj pic.twitter.com/ZUxb7fbbQo — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) February 12, 2025

The coaching duo, authors of “Getting It Right This Time: Break Free from Your Hidden Blocks to Lasting Love,” disagree that taking a dig at one’s ex is necessarily a red flag. “Love is messy and doesn’t stay inside the lines. It’s possible to be happy with a new relationship and still feel the pangs of rejection from a past love,” they exclusively told Nicki Swift.

As per reports, Serena and Drake’s relationship happened in 2011 and somewhat reignited in 2015, the timeline being a bit murky. However, her fling would have overlapped with her relationship with Ohanian. Serena and the co-founder of Reddit met in May 2015, just a few months before she was caught kissing the Canadian rapper.

Drake even dissed Serena’s husband in “Middle of the Ocean” and suggested their affair was more meaningful than it looks like. Whether Serena’s actions were justified or not is debatable, but people do have strong opinions about it.

Serena Williams’ Super Bowl dance caused quite a stir that some online users also suggested Alexis Ohanian to divorce her. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said on the “First Take” podcast, “If I’m married, and my wife is going to join trolling her ex — go back to his a–.” His co-hosts thought Smith’s reaction was over the top, and experts Orna and Matthew Walters agreed. “Dissing an ex doesn’t necessarily indicate that there are issues in the current relationship.”

That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back. I Love you 🥰 Gosh I’m so late to the game (I’ve been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty… def not dancing to be petty lol. I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 17, 2025

Alexis conveyed that he was not going anywhere amid the crip walk controversy and defended Williams. Orna and Matthew saw this as a great sign and said, “Supporting a spouse in public is a powerful statement that the two of you are allies and that you have their back.” Serena, however, denied that she dissed Drake. Some believe Serene might have done it unconsciously; her actions can have a simple meaning.

Drake and Serena’s fling reportedly did not end well, and the lack of closure can be the reason that caused issues, even if they did not want to reignite the relationship. “The most common reason someone might make a dig at an ex is that they’re still harboring hurt and resentment from the breakup,” Orna and Matthew explained. The relationship experts added, “A healthy approach to a breakup is to first take time to mourn the relationship.”