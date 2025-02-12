Drake’s Fiery Response to Exes SZA and Serena Williams Joining Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025!

By now, it is known to most, if not all, that Kendrick Lamar brought out not one but two of Drake’s exes on stage during his record-breaking 2025 Super Bowl Half Time Show. While SZA joined Lamar to perform their tracks All the Stars and Luther, Serena Williams danced along as Lamar performed the chart-busting Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

To the uninformed, SZA and Drake reportedly dated around 2008-09. The rapper seemed to confirm their relationship years later in the track Mr. Right Now, with lyrics that read, “Yeah, said she wanna f— to some SZA, wait/Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

About his relationship with Serena Williams, though, the duo is said to have been dating on and off around 2011-15. This was reportedly confirmed by a source close to them, who said, “Serena briefly dated Drake around 2011 and even though it didn’t end that well, they have remained friends since.”

While there was a lot of speculation that this move might have hit Drake close to the heart, the rapper seems to have addressed it, but he did so moments before SZA and Serena even went on stage.

Yes, he didn’t even bother waiting to address the issue post-facto. Instead, he subliminally dissed both of them while on stage at a show in Australia.

Drake, right before performing the song You Broke My Heart, went on a minor rant, saying, “If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f—— played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money. I want you to all to turn up to this song.”

He didn’t stop there, making it specific that his statement was for his exes, saying, “This for all y’all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f—–‘ life!” Drake also seemed to hint at him doing better than SZA and Serena Williams, exclaiming, “If you doin’ better than your ex, I wanna see you f—–‘ turn up!”

Drake went on to repeatedly sing, “Yeah, f— my ex” during the bridge of the song that was a part of the deluxe edition of his last album, For All the Dogs. Ironically, a track from the same album kickstarted the feud between Drake and Kendrick.

The track First Person Shooter, featuring fellow rap artist J. Cole, was released as a part of the album. The lyrics of the song emphasized that Drake and Cole, along with Kendrick Lamar, were a part of the Big Three of Rap (the top 3 artists of the genre).

This track evoked a response from Lamar, who in the competitive spirit of rap dismissed Drake’s claims, instead declaring that there was “just big me,” claiming that he was the greatest in the industry. This back-and-forth would kickstart the highly publicized rap beef between Drake and Lamar.

SZA and Serena Williams aren’t the only exes of Drake that he has dissed so far, though. He has commented on his relationship with Rihanna in a track called Fear of Heights in which he makes references to the Barbadian singer’s album Anti, specifically a single from it called S-x With Me.

The track mentions both the album and the single with verses like, “I’m anti, I’m anti. Yeah, and the s-x was average with you.” The track also has lyrics that read, “I’m anti ’cause I had it with you.”