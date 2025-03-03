Serena Williams Attends Oscars After-Party in Black Sparkling Outfit— Hit or Miss?

The mother of all Hollywood award shows, The Oscars, are back! Amongst several stars, tennis sensation Serena Williams looked ravishing in an all-black look! The 97th Academy Awards occurred on March 3, 2025, and witnessed several list stars grace the red carpet. The event was filled with funny moments, deserving wins, and unforgettable fashion looks that screamed perfection

Hosted by beloved comedian Conan O’Brien, the award night saw the ultimate fashion ensembles that screamed perfection from every angle. However, the famous after-party sponsored by Vanity Fair’s editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, and fashion diva and star player Serena Williams made heads turn with her outfit.

Serena Williams wore a glittering all-black outfit at this mega event. She wore an elegant blond curly hairdo and completed the look with a black stone necklace. Williams even posted a fun caption with a picture of her stunning look on her Instagram account, and her husband commented.

Williams met other stars at the event, including SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, and shared a moment with Gayle King. In addition, VF.com and Vanity Fair’s YouTube channel streamed the anticipated red carpet event. As per Vogue, designer and host Tan France returned as the host of VF’s live stream, bringing his fashion expertise to the red carpet.

Popular TV personality Paige DeSorbo joined France alongside comedian Hannah Berner, the cohost of Giggly Squad’s popular podcast. The main event and the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party saw several daring fashion choices, like Olivia Wilde’s sheer gown with a deep neckline and ruffled sleeves.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a custom ball gown from Balenciaga. She paired it with a high, sleek bun that made her look classy and just like a process out of the movies. Sarah Paulson grabbed eyeballs in a classic red gown, designed by veteran name Marc Jacobs.

While Nikki Glaser opted for a bold look, Selena Gomez was also seen donning a stunning Ralph Lauren outfit, which made her top the best-dressed list. The costume had details of about 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. Moreover, the Rare Beauty founder paired the blush pink off-shoulder gown look with diamond earrings and glossy pink lips with a dash of mascara, blush, and striking highlighter ( probably from her cosmetic brand, we guess).

Meanwhile, beyond the glitz and glamour, this year’s Vanity Fair event helped Angelenos: the Motion Picture & Television Fund and Baby2Baby. In addition, owing to the tragic Los Angeles wildfires, the award panel has released an official statement urging the industry to unite to support those affected by the natural disaster.

The board members dropped a statement on January 13, 2025, highlighting how sympathetic the entertainment industry is, implying that, like the Grammys, which raised $24 million for fire relief efforts, the Academy Awards could also act as a medium to offer financial aid for the victims of the incident.