WORST Looks at Oscars 2025—Top Celebrities Who Totally Missed the Fashion Boat!

Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has just hosted the biggest night in showbiz. Oscars 2025, held on Sunday, March 2, witnessed the presence of the biggest of stars. The star-studded evening celebrates not just the talent and art of people within the filmmaking industry, but also fashion.

Celebs wear stunning outfits, either inspired by their designer’s vision or the one that resembles their personality. At the 97th Academy Awards, celebs like Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, and Demi Moore made head turns in stunning outfits.

However, the Oscars would be a little boring if some outfits didn’t fit well with the grandeur of the event. This year too witnessed some major fashion fails. Take a look:

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, who has grown to love the old school glamour from the 70s and 80s, chose to flaunt the same at the Oscars 2025. She wore a black halter gown from Alexander McQueen. We love the shimmer and fit above the waist. Her diamond earrings are just cherry on the cake. But the moment you loom down the waist, it gets confusing. The uneven flares down the waist look awkward and messy, and thus spoil the enchanting look.

Η Miley Cyrus με Alexander McQueen.

Και αυτή μου αρέσει απόψε #Oscars #Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/QJol8lqZMq — Ειρήνη A🍉 (@blublu21_) March 2, 2025

Rita Wilson

Runaway Bride actress Rita Wilson kept it too casual. She wore a shapeless pink gown and skipped any accessories. It seemed that she was just coming directly from a get-together at a beach shack. The only points we can give her is for her gorgeous smile and pink blush.

Rita Wilson brings a soft and romantic touch to the #Oscars red carpet in this dreamy pink ensemble! ✨ A timeless beauty. See more HERE: https://t.co/g0Rxuoeajp pic.twitter.com/nIIs2IpqFV — TooFab (@TooFab) March 2, 2025

Bretman Rock

It seemed that Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock wanted to express himself through his outfit. The 26-year-old social media star uses the pronouns he/she/they and is openly gay and non-binary. Therefore, he chose to wear gender neutral outfit. His gold pleated ensemble seemed inspired by a medieval warrior/Egyptian king/modern flared skirt—but sadly turned out to be a mess.

YOU SLAY, GIRL! ✨ LOOK: Fil-Am social media sensation Bretman Rock stuns at the 97th Academy Awards red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. #Oscars2025 | 📷: Robyn Beck/AFP For more entertainment stories, visit https://t.co/SJREtQ99ZH pic.twitter.com/CW1Fx00x1L — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) March 2, 2025

Zoe Saldana

Avengers: Endgame actress Zoe Saldana arrived at the Oscars wearing a ruby red triple-layered bubble dress with a beaded bodice and sheer gloves. She wore a big diamond necklace that was definitely an eye-grabber but didn’t help make her look any better. Zoe’s overall look was so uninspiring and boring that we would never wanna see it again.

AWARD-WINNING ZOE IS HERE! 🫶 LOOK: Zoe Saldana stuns at the 97th Annual Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 2 March. Her portrayal of Rita in “Emilia Pérez” has garnered critical acclaim, earning her several prestigious awards such as the Best Supporting… pic.twitter.com/mFmBRQSdfY — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) March 2, 2025

However, she took home her first Oscar for best supporting actress in Emilia Pérez. Since this year’s Academy Awards turned out to be historic for her, we wish she had worn something elegant.

Whoopi Goldberg

The 69-year-old actor and comedian, Whoopi Goldberg walked the red carpet in a full-length midnight blue gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The shiny gown was crafted from metallic fabric. She opted for natural makeup with stylish braids. She completed her look with a pair of round-framed spectacles and added some glitz with diamond stud earrings and a silver beaded necklace.

What do you think of Whoopi Goldberg’s outfit at the Oscars? pic.twitter.com/HZWQjqr7oP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 3, 2025

Whoopi’s outfit looked quite confusing. Neither did the gown give us fairy look nor retro or ball-night vibes. Her look disappointed us because we know that Whoopi has dressed far better for the Oscars’ red carpet in the past.