Donald Trump Snubs Fallen U.S. Soldiers to Attend Golf Event—Netizens Furious!

President Donald Trump is dealing with a lot of criticism because he decided to go to a golf event instead of a ceremony for some American soldiers who sadly lost their lives in Lithuania. These soldiers were going to be brought home to a special place called Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The President usually goes to show respect and pay his tribute to them. But this time, he was at his golf place in Miami for dinner with some people who are involved in LIV Golf. Many people are upset, and they think he should have been there for the soldiers.

The decision caused a wave of fury among those who disagreed with it, as they accused the President of showing a lack of respect for military personnel. Matt McDermott, a political strategist, wrote on X that many people from Lithuania came together to pay their respects to the four American soldiers who had lost their lives. They did this by standing along the streets in a very respectful way. But “Trump prioritized golf over their dignified transfer.”

The reaction came quickly and with a lot of intensity. Social media platforms were buzzing with people speaking out against it. Many folks brought up how this wasn’t the first time Trump had said or done something that got everyone talking about his views on the military. An ex-prosecutor named Ron Filipkowski posted on Bluesky, saying, “A man’s gotta have a code. Trump’s code is that the Saudis are paying him millions to host the golf tournament, so that’s where he is.”

Veterans also expressed their anger. A former Naval officer with the Bluesky handle @forensicguy wrote, “He couldn’t even find an hour out of his day to honor fallen soldiers in Lithuania. That is the ‘person’ that MAGA, including some deluded veterans, honors. I’m a 40-year veteran. Trump is dishonorable.”

Thousands of Lithuanians showed up to pay their respects to the 4 American soldiers who tragically died in Lithuania. And Trump can't even be bothered to show up for their return home because he's off for a long weekend of golf.

Meanwhile, the liberal media collective MeidaTouch chimed in, saying, “Trump is attending his Saudi-backed LIV Golf dinner instead of honoring our fallen soldiers. Lithuania, on the other hand, is showing them the respect they deserve.”

While Trump chose to attend a golf event, Lithuania had a deeply moving and respectful ceremony to honor their lost soldiers. Many people from Lithuania came out and stood along the roads to show how much they cared. In Lithuania, everyone felt really sad and showed it beautifully. This no-show made some people, like the Republicans Against Trump group, say something very strong about Trump’s choice. They posted on X: “Disgraceful.”

Trump won't be present today at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers who were killed during a training mission in Lithuania. Instead, he flew to his Doral Golf Club in Miami for the Saudi-owned LIV golf tournament.

Trump’s snub has sparked quite an internal discussion within the Republican Party. Some of his loyal supporters chose to stay quiet, while others decided to distance themselves from his actions. It’s worth noting that upsetting military families could really damage Trump’s reputation.

When it came to GOP officials defending the president’s decision, they were pretty much at a loss for words. One senator even said to reporters, “Not much I can do,” which shows how careful they are being about this topic. The lack of support from many conservative leaders highlights how sensitive this situation truly is.

Trump’s history with the military hasn’t been the smoothest, to say the least. He’s faced criticism before for his comments regarding veterans and fallen soldiers. In 2020, there was that controversy where he was reported to have called soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” and now it’s back in the spotlight because of this latest event.

As a result, his relationship with the military and their families seems to be getting more and more strained. As people keep talking about this, it’s hard to predict what this might mean for his political career in the long run.