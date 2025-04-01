Donald Trump’s Gay Niece Exposes the Real Reason Her Uncle is So Anti-Military

Donald Trump’s niece revealed exactly why he might be indifferent to the soldiers who were reported missing in Lithuania. Mary Trump spoke about the 4 American military personell who were reported to be missing. Her addressing the situation comes days after her uncle’s recent controversial response to the dire situation.

Four soldiers from America were reported missing 6 days ago in Lithuania. Three of their bodies were recently found in the city of Pabradė after a search mission was carried out. The vehicle that contained the soldiers was recovered from a peat bog in the region.

The soldiers met their demise after the vehicle sank into the swamp. The group was partaking in an exercise drill when the tragedy struck, BBC reports. A search and rescue mission resulted in three of four bodies being found. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda revealed that the search for the fourth soldier would continue.

“Lithuania mourns together with the American nation,” the Lithuanian President wrote on X (Formerly known as X). It seems natural that the leader is in the loop regarding the major event that took place, but the same could not be said about the superpower’s leader, Trump himself.

The US President raised eyebrows after his recent statement regarding the situation. Following the tragedy, the 78-year-old was recently questioned if he was briefed about the missing soldiers. “No, I haven’t,” he simply replied.

4 U.S. soldiers went missing for over 14 hours after a training accident in Lithuania. NATO says they were found dead, though the U.S. military has yet to confirm it. Yet Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief, claims he knows nothing. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/zbVGYRCSi3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2025

The Republican’s niece, Mary Trump has now spoken up while revealing the exact reason behind his indifference to the situation. The clinical psychologist shared how Trump was only taught to care about money as a kid which resulted in him being unempathetic.

According to Mary, Donald’s father and her grandfather Fred Trump placed “making money” above all else in life. “That was it,” she explained. She recalled how Fred Trump built his real estate empire because it was an “expeditious way” for him to increase his fortune.

“Being a success in that realm became for him the only viable, respectable, valued way to be a ‘success’ at all. And this extended to his sons, ” Mary added. The 59-year-old also shared how her father, Freddy Trump, did not support the ideology and was often criticised by his father for it. Donald, on the other hand, “bought into the selfishness.”

Just stumbled across this adorable family portrait of Fred and Mary Trump with little Donald in the middle there. #AveCovfefe pic.twitter.com/NffWG0S6kz — Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) August 4, 2017

Mary claims that thanks to his upbringing, the only thing that matters to the President is money. “It is, indeed, the only currency he understands.” She credited the President’s “ostensibly unfathomable behavior” to the way he was raised.

The Republican’s niece took to X to note how unbelievable it was that Trump himself did not know about the situation in Lithuania. “That is simply not believable,” she began in her post. She went to talk about how in “no universe” is it possible that the President of the country did not know what happened to the soldiers.

“Also possible he was briefed, but had forgotten because such things are unimportant to him,” Mary wrote in the post. She also accused the Republicans of not being “bothered” to keep track of “active duty troops overseas” while previously labelling Lithuania as a “hostile” foreign territory.