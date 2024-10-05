Mary Trump Takes a Sarcastic Jab at Uncle Donald Trump Suggesting He Has ‘Skills’

Mary Trump's Sarcastic Jab at Uncle Donald’s 'Skills'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Mary Trump, the estranged niece of former President Donald Trump, is back with her signature blend of wit and sarcasm. In her latest commentary, she mockingly acknowledged her uncle’s ‘skills’— although they are not the kind he would likely want to showcase. Known for her sharp critiques, Mary took to social media to highlight what she sees as her uncle’s inadvertent ability to push Republicans toward supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

A 'Skill' That Pushed Republicans to Kamala Harris

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

In a post on X(formerly Twitter), Mary sarcastically pointed out, "Donald has inspired lifelong Republicans to hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris. Who says he doesn't have any skills?" The comment refers to the notable number of former GOP figures, including Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz Cheney, who have thrown their support behind Democratic candidates like Harris.

Mary Mocked Donald Trump’s Latest Business Venture: Expensive Watches

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ian MacNicol

Mary also slammed the former President's latest 'grift'. Trolling his line of collectible watches, priced between $499 and $100,000, she accused him of grifting his supporters. She stated, "From what I can gather from those who have reviewed the watches' specs, this suggests that…isn't worth anywhere near what it's being sold for."

Mary Took a Sarcastic Swipe at Melania Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As per Newsweek, Mary doesn’t reserve her sarcasm just for Donald. She also aimed her wit at former First Lady Melania Trump, particularly mocking her upcoming memoir. In a snarky post, referencing Melania’s history as a nude model, she said, "Just as Melania is an inspiration to us all, her latest book promo was an inspiration to me. P.S. No naked models were harmed in the making of this video."

Donald Trump and His 'Bibles'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

A while ago, Mary had also mocked her uncle’s new endorsement of the 'God Bless the USA Bible,' priced at $59.99. Reflecting on Donald’s promotional video, she remarked that he has "never prayed in his life" and joked that if it were a real Bible, it would "burst into flames." She highlighted Donald’s faith—or lack thereof given how he portrays himself to society.

Donald Trump’s Response to Niece

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ciaglo

Unsurprisingly, Donald has not stayed silent amid his niece’s relentless criticisms. A while ago, in response to her claims in her books, Donald exclaimed, “Mary Trump, a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents…[and] me, and violated her NDA. She’s a mess!” Politico reported.