In a First, Melania Trump Finally Reveals How She Felt About Nude Work During Modeling Days

In a bold and introspective defense, Melania Trump has addressed the longstanding media scrutiny over her nude modeling career, explaining why she stands proudly behind her work. The former First Lady, in a recent promotional video for her upcoming memoir, unapologetically advocates for her nude photo shoots as part of a long tradition of artistic expression. In doing so, she challenged societal double standards about beauty, art, and the human form.

The promotional video, released on X (formerly Twitter), opens with a contemplative tone. Trump says, "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?"

I'm no fan of Melania Trump in any way but she should not be shamed for any nude photos or any of her modeling work. That's just regretful silliness and stop it. — @ballerinaX (@ballerinaX) September 19, 2024

As per Raw Story, Trump’s voice is heard over a series of historic artworks —images of classical sculptures and paintings that celebrate the human body. Notably absent from the montage are her own photos. Instead, the video showcases iconic works like Paul Cézanne’s The Bathers, Jean-Alexandre-Joseph Falguière’s Eve, and John Collier’s Lady Godiva, all of which depict nude figures in various artistic forms. She further adds, "Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape. We should honor our bodies. And embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression."

Talking about the photo shoot, French photographer Antoine Verglas previously said, “Melania was a very reserved person. She was definitely not someone who you would see in nightclubs or going out a lot. Pretty down to earth, very nice, very warm.” Her career in the spotlight has often been overshadowed by critiques of her modeling past. During her time as First Lady, images from a 2000 British GQ photoshoot where she posed nude aboard Donald Trump’s private jet–resurfaced, igniting a media frenzy, as reported by The Independent.

However, Jarl Ale Alexandre de Basseville (the photographer) remarked, “I think it is important to show the beauty and the freedom of the woman, and I am very proud of these pictures because they celebrate Melania’s beauty.” Intriguingly, back then, Donald himself said, “Melania was one of the most successful models and she did many photo shoots, including for covers and major magazines… This was a picture taken for a European magazine prior to my knowing Melania. In Europe, pictures like this are very fashionable and common.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Trump’s memoir, slated for release in October, promises to delve deeper into her life story. A while ago, Melania posted another promotional video calling out the FBI. She said, "I never imagined my privacy would be invaded by the government here in America. The FBI raided my home in Florida and searched through my personal belongings. This is not just my story, it serves as a warning to all Americans, a reminder that our freedom and rights must be respected."