Tiger Woods Just Made a Huge Prediction About Golf’s Future—And It Involves Donald Trump!

Tiger Woods thinks Donald Trump’s involvement can potentially heal the current rift in men’s professional golf. His comments came after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and director Adam Scott had a meeting with Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the pair met with the president to discuss the deal between the US-based circuit, the DP World Tour, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which funds LIV Golf.

As per the reports, following the signing of a shock framework agreement in June 2023, there has been some significant buzz about this deal. The parties set an initial deadline of December 31 to reach an agreement and unify the men’s game.

Following the recent meeting, Tiger Woods spoke to CBS during the Genesis Invitational. He announced, “I think we’re in a very positive place right now [ about the deal ].” Woods revealed that he couldn’t meet with the president, but Jay and Adam did. “They did great during the meeting and we have another subsequent meeting coming up,” he told CBS.

Commenting on Trump’s involvement, the PGA tour champion noted, “I think that things are going to heal quickly. We’re going to get this game going in the right direction.” He further added that he thought for the last few years, it had been “heading in the wrong direction,” but now there’s finally a chance that fans would see the top players playing together again.

When he was asked if the unification could take place this year or “very soon this year,” Woods mysteriously replied, “Yes and yes.” His response sure sparked some excitement among the fans.

🚨🇺🇸⛳️ #NEW: PGA TOUR player director Adam Scott discusses a 40 minute meeting with President Trump at the White House last week that was reportedly setup by Tiger Woods: “It’s just a positive thing that the President of the United States is such a lover of the game of golf and… pic.twitter.com/ChuD1fg5Hd — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 11, 2025

Meanwhile, not only Tiger but also Rory Mcllroy feels hopeful about Donald Trump‘s involvement. The four-time major winner said in November that his second term in office could “help clear the way” for striking a peace negotiation in golf’s civil war. He explained that with the US Department of Justice forcing a non-solicitation clause to be removed from the framework agreement, there are some major obstacles.

“I learned that [Trump’s] not a fan of the LIV format… So I think he’s on the Tour’s side.” Rory McIlroy discusses his recent round of golf with President Trump and how he can help unify the men’s professional game. pic.twitter.com/L0M8Se5KrQ — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 12, 2025

However, since Trump will directly influence the DOJ’s priorities, there is hope. Mcllroy also commented that since Trump-owned courses offer Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf several 54-hole events, their close relationship will smoothen the unification process.

Meanwhile, The next LIV gold event will played at Trump’s National Doral in Miami, from April 4 to 6, the week before The Masters.