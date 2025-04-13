“Money Ain’t Everything”— 92-Year-Old Refuses $200M Buyout for Masters Golf Tournament

Amidst manicured golf courses, costly parking lots, and what’s left of what used to be, there stands a charming brick home at 1112 Stanley Road in Augusta, Georgia. This humble home, built in 1959 by Herman and Elizabeth Thacker, stands its ground amidst the famous Augusta National Golf Club, the site that hosts the Masters Tournament.

Even after being deluged with proposals, Elizabeth, who is a sprightly 92 now, refuses to sell. In an interview with Fox Business in April 2025, her daughter, Robin Thacker Rinder, confirmed, “Yes, we still own it, and yes, Mom still lives there.”

While the golfing elite may see the world revolve around the nearby club, for Elizabeth, it’s her beloved home that truly represents the heart of her world. Elizabeth and her dear husband Herman, who unfortunately left this world in 2019, brought up their family in a charming three-bedroom home on a plot of land almost three-quarters of an acre.

This special place was also a big part of their grandson Scott Brown’s early life. Scott went on to become a professional golf player! In a conversation with NJ.com back in 2016, Herman shared a piece of their family’s philosophy: “Money ain’t everything.” This simple yet profound statement has become their mantra as they stand firm.

Their house, which Zillow says is worth about $366,000, is so much more than just a pile of bricks and mortar. It’s a treasure trove filled with memories of the lives that have unfolded within its walls—a true family sanctuary. Even though the average home in Augusta is valued at around $215,000, they once had the opportunity to sell another nearby property for a staggering $1.2 million.

But where this specific house is concerned, it’s not for sale, and it’s not something you can price, and they don’t care about that. It is their home, a place where love resides and memories and experiences are made, and that means more to them than all the wealth in the world.

Augusta National Golf Club has invested over $200 million to purchase the properties around it, using companies that aren’t very well-known, like BC Acquisition Co. and WSQ, per The Wall Street Journal. The club has turned these areas into places for guests to stay and enjoy themselves, new areas for players to practice, and big parking lots. According to Fortune, from April 12, 2025, one person who lived close by sold their home for $1.1 million, just a short 11-minute walk away. They’re planning to build another golf course, too.

But there’s one thing they haven’t been able to get: Elizabeth Thacker’s house. She’s a pretty special lady because most people in her situation would have sold their homes for a lot of money. But she didn’t. Now, when the golf tournament Masters happens, her house is right there next to all the fancy cars and changes happening around it.

Her home is like a little fortress, still standing while everything else around it has changed so much. It’s like a symbol that not everyone wants to be part of the big changes happening around here. Even though important companies like Rolex and IBM are part of the golf club now, outside, her simple brick house is the last one of its kind.

In a city such as Augusta that’s changing at a rapid rate, Elizabeth Thacker’s home is a beacon – it’s not just unique; it’s representative of something far more profound than that. It’s a reminder that in all the change that’s going on around us, fueled by money and power, some things can’t be sold or purchased.