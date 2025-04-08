Couple Faces $14,100 Fine for Cutting Trees on Their Own Property—A Little-Known But Serious Rule Violation!

A case of clear-cutting has happened in Wauwinet, Nantucket as the owners of 14 Plover Lane have cut half an acre of veg plantation. Clear-cutting is described as “when most or all trees in a specific area are harvested simultaneously, often for timber or land clearing.” This practice is considered to be controversial because of the adverse effects it brings on the environment.

Paula and Matthew Dacey are owners of the land and they are the president of Champion Builders Inc. They had purchased the property back in 2022 for $1 million and now the price stands at $4.5 million. Because of the clear-cutting incident, they have been charged with a $300 daily fine.

Conservation Commission Chair Seth Engelbourg has mentioned that Paula and Matthew Dacey will have to continue paying the fine until they can present a plan of restoration and present it to the Conversation Commission. Engelbourg mentioned, “We have to be serious as a conservation commission.”

He further added, “Our goal is always to uphold the Wetland Protection Act and its interests, and its resource areas and performance standards, but we also in cases like this have to set an example that it’s not acceptable to do egregious violations with no consequences.”

The commission also mentioned that the couple were supposed to submit their restoration plan by March 20, 2025. However, they have not done it yet. Talking in this regard, Linda Williams, another member of the commission said, “People have to get a grip that they’re going to be held accountable for this.”

Paula and Matthew Dacey’s fine now stands at a whooping amount of $14,100 and while they have not cleared it yet, the commission is now going to review the couple’s “planting plan” and also do a visit to the site on April 1, 2025. Talking about the planting plan, Engelbourg said, “”This planting plan is a first step. That’s how I see it. We’re trying to get some native restoration plants in the ground as soon as possible, and then require a notice of intent to really continue the full restoration of this site.”

Dan Bailey, a land-use lawyer commented on the incident, saying, “This work was no mistake. (Dacey is) a sophisticated developer, he built a house on the site. There was a wetlands delineation line, and nonetheless, over a half-acre of clear-cutting occurred. This work was done so that the owner of 14 Plover could have a clear, and more open back yard to improve the property value of this particular site.”

It should also be noted here that this is not a singular incident of clear-cutting as some three years back Sconset property at 2 Gully Road witnessed a similar incident where a homeowner destroyed over 130 Japanese black pines and eastern red cedar trees on the coastal bank as was reported by The Nantucket Current.

It now remains to be seen how Paula and Matthew Dacey deal with the whole situation and if the commission is able to come up with something that will help in the betterment of the environment.