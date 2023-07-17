Ron Desantis Slams Donald Trump for Not Committing to the Debates & Skippng Iowa: “Earn the Nomination”

Florida Governor, Ronald DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 12, for his decision to skip a gathering of Republican candidates in Iowa. He also slammed Trump for not committing to the Republican National Committee debate. DeSantis has been looking forward to the Republican nomination. He also appears to be pushing back against the frontrunner, Trump in an effort to differentiate himself from the nominations of the party, reports The New York Times.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Speaking to radio host, Howie Carr, known for his conservative-leaning views, DeSantis said, "Nobody is entitled to this nomination. You have got to earn the nomination. I’ll be at all the debates because the American people deserve to hear from us directly about our vision for the country and about how we’re going to be able to beat Joe Biden."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

In response, Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung dismissed DeSantis' criticism. According to Axios, Cheung said, "DeSantis should focus on his own flailing campaign rife with internal conflict and subversion among his closest supporters, instead of throwing a temper tantrum because he is losing so badly." Cheung further added, "President Trump has traveled to Iowa more times than DeSantis has, and holds a commanding lead because voters know he is the only person who can beat Joe Biden and take the White House back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron DeSantis (@rondesantis)

DeSantis has made it clear as crystal that he intends to participate in the first Republican presidential debate in August this year, without paying any heed to Trump's decision on it. Trump has not yet committed to participating in the debate. He has also opted out of attending the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa, an event featuring DeSantis and other major Republican contenders. DeSantis' team views Iowa as a crucial state for boosting his campaign against Trump, recognizing its significance in the nomination process. On the other hand, Trump has scheduled a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, July 18. He also plans to attend the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines which is to be held on July 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

The clash between DeSantis and Trump underscores the ongoing competition within the Republican Party as candidates position themselves for the 2024 presidential race. With DeSantis aiming to differentiate himself from Trump, it remains to be seen how their campaigns unfold and whether other candidates will join the bandwagon in the coming months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

As the political campaigns gain momentum, all eyes are on the Republican contenders and their strategic analysis to settle the party's nomination for the upcoming election. The political development in the states is worth a close analysis as the future of laws and execution are at stake. Some of the most recurrent speculations have been whether Trump will win the citizens back and make his comeback into the White House.

