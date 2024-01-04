Ron DeSantis Promises to Announce A Border Emergency On His First Day As President

Upon assuming the presidency, Ron DeSantis, a candidate representing the Republican Party, announced his intent to declare a state of border emergency. "The border has been a persistent problem my entire adult life, and that is unacceptable. I will bring this issue to a conclusion once and for all," DeSantis stated, as reported in a Wednesday op-ed for the Des Moines Register. He believes the main problem is the large number of people entering the country illegally, causing issues for local areas, and not being held accountable.

“On day one of my presidency, I will declare a national emergency and shut down all illegal entries. Phony asylum claims aimed at bypassing proper immigration processes will no longer be entertained," the Florida governor said, as reported by The Hill. He further mentioned that if elected president, he would stop this disorder and restore the nation's control and authority. DeSantis further stated, "I will end the abuse of parole authority being used to usher in thousands of illegal immigrants monthly. And I will fully empower Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport those with no legitimate right to be here."

Additionally, DeSantis stated that if he became president, he would stop big corporations from impacting the immigration system. He argued that these large companies spend a lot of money trying to influence policies for cheap labor through open borders. He assured them that they would not have any influence during his tenure. Moreover, he pledged to empower states to enforce immigration laws, believing it would significantly enhance their actions in this regard. "I will work with states that want to be part of the solution and enforce penalties on those that do not," he added.

DeSantis didn't hold back from criticizing both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for their approaches to border policy. He said, "I will build the wall, and I will make Mexico pay for it. Donald Trump promised this and not only failed to deliver on this promise but has now backed away from the promise altogether." Talking about Biden, he said, "This crisis has reached unprecedented levels under President Joe Biden, who has failed to fulfill his constitutional oath to take care that the laws be faithfully executed." He also said he approved the toughest laws against illegal immigration in the nation.

He stated that the errors previously made previously be corrected during the DeSantis administration. At the same time, Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, has mentioned that those in talks are progressing toward reaching a long-debated agreement concerning the border, which could also open the path for providing aid to Ukraine. He said, “We’re making progress. We’re closer than we have been, but this is a very difficult issue and there’s still different issues to be overcome with."

