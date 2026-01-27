Romeo and Cruz Beckham Appear to Side With Parents Amid Brooklyn Fallout

Brooklyn Beckham’s public severance of ties with his parents has taken the internet by storm, and the Beckham family, which previously appeared to be quite united, has come under scrutiny for this ongoing feud. Brooklyn took to Instagram to post a six-part story detailing his fallout with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

Now, Romeo and Cruz, the two other Beckham brothers, seem to have taken a side regarding this feud. Judging by a now-viral TikTok clip, the brothers seem to be on their parents’ side. As reported by The Sun, Cruz uploaded the video on TikTok that showed him and his brother sitting in a car with their partners with the caption, “Imagine hating, and we’re just here like.”

Some social media users deduced that the caption was meant for Brooklyn and the brothers were taking Victoria and David Beckham’s side. One user commented, “I wouldn’t expect or allow their siblings to take sides.” Another one added, “Pretty sure Brooklyn’s arguments have been aimed at his brothers as well.”

This guy💀 he is becoming my favourite Beckham I bet the PR team love him 🤣 #cruzbeckham #brooklynbeckham #Beckhamdrama pic.twitter.com/ervtTrE96Z — Lucy Heavisides (@LucyLuMerrygold) January 26, 2026

Brooklyn had previously called out his parents and accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of hijacking his wedding dance with his wife. Brooklyn claimed, “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me (…) She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

His Instagram post also mentioned, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.” He further added, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.” Brooklyn also claimed, “Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media.”

The high-profile family feud has naturally drawn attention to the importance of boundaries and how familial tensions often escalate to points beyond repair. Commenting on the same, Mark Henick, mental health activist and author, said, “Set boundaries. Do it early and often. Ideally, do it together, before tensions rise and people dig into their positions and emotions. Boundaries aren’t walls—they’re doorways that define where one relationship ends, and another begins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY (@usatoday)

Eliza Davis, psychotherapist and founder of Eliza Davis Therapy, added, “Conflicts escalate around weddings because it brings up unresolved family history and family boundaries, all within the public visibility of others being involved.”

As the siblings are essentially taking a side, David and Victoria Beckham have not spoken about Brooklyn’s story or Cruz and Romeo’s viral TikTok. Amid the ongoing speculations and rumors, the couple has yet to comment.