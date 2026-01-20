Nicola Peltz Snub: Why Brooklyn’s Wife Scrubbed David and Victoria From Instagram

It’s honestly heartbreaking to see a family fall apart so publicly. However, for Brooklyn Beckham, it seems like he has reached his absolute breaking point. The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham decided to walk away from his famous parents and even declared he does not want to reconcile with them.

Following Brooklyn’s bombshell claims, his wife, Nicola Peltz, has reportedly wiped any trace of the Beckham clan from her social media. The billionaire heiress has been known for capturing heartfelt moments with her loved ones, but this loving gesture is now a thing of the past.

The Daily Star reported that multiple snaps of the Beckhams and Peltzs together are no longer visible in the Bates Motel star’s Instagram account. Nicola did not just delete every single photo she had with David and Victoria, but also snaps she had with Brooklyn’s siblings—Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are living proof that a life without adversity produces people who confuse inconvenience with trauma. They genuinely believe they are suffering—not from war, hunger, displacement, or loss—but from a wedding dress disagreement and a painfully… pic.twitter.com/lTwcrDNzHm — MKKM (@michekyakeymii) January 19, 2026

This is quite significant for fans since Nicola Peltz used to regularly post family moments with the Beckhams and seemed genuinely close to them. But now, there is no visual evidence of that relationship on her Instagram at all.

It remains unclear where Nicola Peltz did this on her own or if Brooklyn requested the deletion. What’s obvious now is that the family feud is far from over. And this happened after Brooklyn declared he did not want a relationship with his parents.

Not only that, but Brooklyn Beckham also claimed that David Beckham and Victoria controlled him for years, pressured him to sign away his name, and even tried to sabotage his wedding day. He added that his parents made him feel anxious and that cutting ties with them has improved his mental health.

Brooklyn also claimed Victoria was supposed to design Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress, but decided to back out at the last minute and left her scrambling to find someone else before the wedding. He furthered that his mother went on stage and danced with him during what’s supposed to be his and Nicola’s first dance as a married couple, and turned the moment into something “inappropriate.”

Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against parents Victoria and David Beckham: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. […] My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before… pic.twitter.com/FBFlK1d4fu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2026

As if that is not enough, Brooklyn also claimed David and Victoria tried to pressure him and offered him money to give up the rights to his own name just before tying the knot with Nicola. That, for fans, is the kind of thing that suggests the conflict runs much deeper than a typical family disagreement.

Brooklyn Beckham, in his statement, said he is standing up for himself for the first time in his life and accused them of caring more about their image and making money from endorsements than about maintaining a good relationship. He even described their online presence as fake and told them to only talk to him through lawyers going forward.

For the Beckhams, Brooklyn’s bombshell claim is a PR disaster. David and Victoria have carefully cultivated an image of family values and togetherness, but now their own son is telling the world that the façade is fake.

As of this writing, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have not yet responded to Brooklyn’s claims. However, for their son, his statement makes it clear there is no path back.