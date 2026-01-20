Brooklyn Beckham has made public allegations against his parents, former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

He claimed that their deliberate actions affected his nuptials to actress Nicola Peltz and influenced the public narrative surrounding their family name.

The Beckham family is renowned for their successful careers, wealth and high-society status in the U.K. They have four children: Brooklyn, 26; Romeo, 23; Cruz, 20; and Harper, 14.

On Jan. 19, Brooklyn said he remained “silent” for years to protect family privacy but felt compelled to speak after accusing his parents of continuing to feed the press “lies” and managing family narratives. The allegations came nearly four years after his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

🗣️ Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against parents Victoria and David Beckham: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before… pic.twitter.com/5gB5nB2GZz — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) January 20, 2026

Brooklyn accused his family of using “performative social media posts” and engaging in “inauthentic relationships.” He stated that he no longer wants to reconcile with his parents after a series of issues affected his mental health.

He claimed his parents have consistently attempted to control how his marriage to Nicola is portrayed, alleging the interference began before their April 2022 wedding and has continued to the present.

The 26-year-old addressed the long-standing feud in a six-page statement, which has sparked mixed reactions. The feud reportedly began in early 2022 ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in April of that year. Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in 2020. She is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner.

According to The Irish Star, Brooklyn alleged that Victoria Beckham abruptly decided not to make Nicola’s wedding dress just before the April 2022 ceremony, despite Nicola’s excitement about wearing her design. The decision reportedly forced the bride to urgently find an alternative gown, which ended up being a Valentino replacement.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, right before our April 2022 wedding, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote.

According to RNZ, after the wedding, Nicola spoke to the media outlet Variety and narrated the incident herself. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Vogue Magazine later did an entire feature based on that Valentino gown.

He also allegedly claimed that both David and Victoria pressured him and attempted to bribe him into signing over the rights to his surname weeks before his April 2022 wedding. Brooklyn said the agreement would have affected not only him but also Nicola and their future children.

“They were adamant on my signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated,” he wrote. Following the wedding, Brooklyn added Nicola’s surname to his own.

Other instances, as written by Brooklyn include how Victoria tried to ruin his first dance with his wife. When Marc Anthony called him to the stage, as per the planned schedule, the first dance was with Nicola, but it was allegedly his mother who was waiting in front of ” 5000 guests.”

Victoria Beckham allegedly also called her son “evil” during the wedding after he chose to include Brooklyn’s nanny and Nicola’s grandmother at their table.

2022 | La boda del escándalo

Brooklyn y Nicola Peltz celebran su matrimonio en Palm Beach.

La prensa empieza a especular porque utilizó un vestido de Valentino y no el diseñado por Victoria Beckham, quien supuestamente canceló el diseño a último momento. pic.twitter.com/XFMqpPDe5M — emi (@eeemiliano) January 19, 2026

The fiasco continued, and Brooklyn claimed that the wedding caused the couple immense anxiety.

The couple remain estranged as they were not spotted in David Beckhma’s 50th birthday party in Miami, Christmas celebrations in December 2025 and a few other major family events.

