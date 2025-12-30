Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz‑Beckham’s Family Rift Hits Boiling Point as New Rumors Raise Eyebrows

American actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, has made headlines over alleged strained ties with her husband’s family.

The New York native who began her acting career in 2006 with the film “Deck The Halls” has reportedly been at odds with the Beckham family for some time, with tensions said to date back to before Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of soccer star David Beckham and fashion icon Victoria Beckham, on April 9, 2025.

According to Tyla, even though speculation about an ongoing feud has circulated for years, it was only last week that Cruz Beckham, the youngest child of the clan, publicly addressed the situation as the couple were absent from Ramsay-Peaty’s wedding.

On 29 December, the actress posted a cryptic selfie in a black vest with the caption, “Love being home” The post made fans wonder if the couple had spent the holidays being away from the Beckham family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

The family, which consists of boys Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper, is known in the Hollywood fraternity as a successful and united family; hence, such rumors instantly create quite a buzz.

On Instagram, he clarified that his parents had not unfollowed Brooklyn online, explaining that he and his other siblings, Romeo, 23, and Harper, 14, were the ones who had been removed from Brooklyn’s followers.

“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked – as did I,” Cruz said.

Cruz Beckham reveals Brooklyn Beckham blocked both him and their parents on Instagram: “My Mom and Dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… As did I.” pic.twitter.com/8hlUjs0jjQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2025

On several occasions, both Nicola and Brooklyn might have left subtle signs that all is not well between them. Both sides posted messages that many claimed were subtle digs.

Brooklyn shared a picture of his tattooed hands holding Nicola’s, captioned ‘My everything,’ while David Beckham shared clips of them dancing to Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb’s 1980 duet “Guilty,” leading some fans to take it as an indirect message to their eldest son and his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

While the exact reason behind the alleged fallout remains unknown, according to PEOPLE, there were rumors of creative differences over the wedding dress. Victoria Beckham had offered to make Nicola’s gown, but later her atelier could not accommodate it. Nicola clarified at the time that there was no fight, stating the change was due to logistics, not deliberate personal issues.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn shared a cryptic TikTok post. In the video, he walks through the city to Lady Gaga’s song “Telephone,” featuring the lyrics: “Sorry, I cannot hear you, I’m kinda busy.” Several fans thought it was about him blocking his family on social media.

Brooklyn Beckham won’t see or speak to his parents over the holidays https://t.co/1wl7daJUM1 pic.twitter.com/nP9GJfzopg — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) December 22, 2025

On May 3, 2025, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations. The couple allegedly did not attend the star-studded party as they didn’t want to be in the same room as Brooklyn’s younger brother, Romeo and his girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, who had dated Brooklyn in the past.

However, his brother Cruz Beckham later dismissed the rumors and clarified that they were not former flames. As per The Independent, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham celebrated Christmas with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and her family. Brooklyn has adopted his wife’s name after tying the knot with her, which left fans buzzing.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola wore matching red holiday pyjamas as they posted a series of wholesome pictures with a Christmas tree alongside Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz. “We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,” Nicola captioned their joint post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

On the other hand, David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed the occasion with their son Cruz. Victoria shared snippets of their holiday activities on Instagram.

Brooklyn later addressed the family drama in an interview with the Daily Mail and said that he does not worry about what the media or people say. “Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends… It’s good fun,” he added.