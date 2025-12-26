Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Social Media Silence Days After Blocking Parents Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram

The Beckham family drama continues as Victoria and David Beckham’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, vaguely confirms that significant tensions exist within the family. Earlier this week, Brooklyn allegedly blocked his family, including his mom, dad and siblings, on Instagram.

He hasn’t revealed any specific reason behind the move. However, his younger brother, Cruz Beckham, responded to rumors of Victoria and David unfollowing their son, Brooklyn, on the platform.

Cruz took to Instagram share that the rumors are “not true.” He said, “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked – as did I.”

He also claimed that his elder brother had also blocked their younger brother Romeo, 23, and their sister Harper, 14, from his account.

According to The Sun, the incident may have stemmed from Victoria liking Brooklyn’s cooking video, where he was seen teaching his followers how to make roast chicken, making him feel over-parented in some way.

Cruz Beckham reveals Brooklyn Beckham blocked both him and their parents on Instagram: “My Mom and Dad would never unfollow their son.. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… As did I.” pic.twitter.com/8hlUjs0jjQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2025

However, this isn’t the first time that the Beckhams’ eldest son sparked rumors of an alleged feud with his parents. It turns out that there has been longstanding friction within the family, and the alleged reason behind that was Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

According to sources, Victoria reportedly hijacked the couple’s first dance during their April 2022 wedding, possibly feeling insecure as a mother. Difference of opinion about the choice of wedding outfits, had also allegedly added to the tension.

Additionally, some reports claimed Brooklyn covered his tattoo reading “Mama’s Boy” with a design his wife had written before their wedding vows.

Cruz Beckham claims Brooklyn has ‘blocked’ the whole family on social media

Read the full article here: https://t.co/RvImNO0X6Q

More on https://t.co/cGbkkwo6Jk pic.twitter.com/NZg0NAF0x7 — Music-News.com (@MusicNewsWeb) December 22, 2025

Brooklyn and Nicola were also absent from David’s lavish 50th birthday party, creating additional doubts about changing family dynamics.

In wake of the recent blocking drama on Instagram, Brooklyn shared a close-up photo of his tattooed hand tightly holding on to Nicola’s hand with a caption that read, “My Everything.”

Sharing this may mean more than it appears. It could be a silent reply to his family about his choices and reasons. The young couple reportedly celebrated Christmas with Nicola’s parents. Meanwhile, the Beckhams had a British celebration, wearing red festive hats.

The holiday season wasn’t this dramatic for the Beckhams last year since Victoria had shared a photo of the whole family. “Being together for the holidays makes me so happy xxxx I love you all so much,” she wrote tagging all the members at the time. Nicola had replied, “I love you all so much!”

From the sweet moment in 2024 to the blocking incident in 2025, Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn has seemingly changed for the worse within the span of a year.