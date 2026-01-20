After Son Brooklyn’s Instagram Bombshell, David Beckham Breaks His Silence – “Let Them Make Those Mistakes”

Turns out, the rumours of Brooklyn Beckham’s rift with parents David and Victoria Beckham are not just rumours after all. The eldest son of the star couple made some bombshell revelations about his relationship with his dad, David, and mom, Victoria, in his Instagram stories.

An excerpt from Brooklyn Beckham’s statement read, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” In his statement, Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria Beckham tried to sabotage his marriage with wife Nicola Peltz (more on that later).

Now, David Beckham has broken his silence on social media and his children as he appeared on CNBC’s financial program Squawk Box, where he spoke about social media and said, “I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad.”

David Beckham continued during the show, “The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he continued. “But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children.”

David Beckham’s statement on social media came just a day after his son Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram entry. Without naming his son Brooklyn Beckham, the football legend continued, “And I have tried to do the same, I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them,” he said.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” David Beckham added.

Interestingly, David Beckham dodged a question related to son, Brooklyn, during a recent public appearance. As Beckham attended the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, he was asked by a reporter on the sidelines if he “had a message for Brooklyn? David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?” The 50-year-old ignored the question straight up, but the video went viral.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham occupied the headline space after he shared a long note slamming parents David and Victoria Beckham, citing several instances, especially from his wedding.

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote in his shocking Instagram entry.

It wasn’t just David and Victoria that were mentioned in Brooklyn’s post. He wrote, “Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.”

Brooklyn went on to mention how Victoria Beckham ruined his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz. “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where, in the schedule, was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead,” Brooklyn wrote.

He continued, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Victoria Beckham, a former member of the girl band Spice Girls, now runs one of the most popular design labels. She married football ace David Beckham in 1999 and, other than Brooklyn, the star couple are parents to sons Romeo and Cruz and a daughter named Harper.