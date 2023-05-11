'ROHM' Star Dr. Lenny Hochstein Accuses Ex, Lisa of 'Eavesdropping and Wiretapping' His Mercedes SUV

The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Lenny Hochstein has accused his ex-wife Lisa Hochstein of wiretapping his car and eavesdropping on his conversations. The Miami-based plastic surgeon has filed an emergency motion to forbid his ex from overhearing and recording his private conversations.

According to the court papers obtained by The U.S. Sun, Lenny has revealed he "noticed the presence of an unknown electronic device with tape affixed...to the bottom of the driver's seat" of his new 2023 Mercedes-Maybach SUV on March 31. After consulting experts, he learned that the mystery object was a "specialized and skillfully constructed electronic transmitting device built for purposes of eavesdropping and wiretapping." Lenny also alleged that Lisa's "suspected bad-faith, intentional, and violative actions" led him to file the emergency motion.

Lenny further alleged in the court papers that the device held data, which was "suddenly deleted by the device or by an operator." After going through an expert's opinion, Lenny also claimed the device was "planted" in his vehicle for purposes of "permitting the unauthorized and illegal transmitting of his confidential and privileged communications" taking place inside his car. The private conversations, he noted, were between him and his attorneys and other advisors amid the former couple's nasty divorce proceedings. The famed surgeon then went on to accuse his 40-year-old ex of "planting the device in his car."

The court papers continue with further details on the 56-year-old's accusations: "During the week of March 27, 2023, Husband strongly suspects that it was Wife who planted said device in his vehicle at some point while Husband visited the former marital home to spend time with the children, or when she borrowed the Maybach vehicle and Husband acquiesced to Wife's request as a courtesy to her and to stay in her good graces." According to the official documents, the Miami-based surgeon then turned his findings in to the Miami Beach Police Department. The MBPD confirmed to The U.S. Sun that the case is now under criminal investigation.

However, Lisa's representatives have said, "There is no truth to that- what nonsense. It seems as if they are just trying to distract everyone with their lies. The court has already sided with Lisa on many of these issues including the lies that are being presented by the woman who broke up their home and family."

The ex-couple had been married for almost 13 years. The Real Housewives of Miami star surgeon then filed for divorce in May 2022. Lenny and Lisa share two children together: 7-year-old Logan and 3-year-old Elle. Lisa had previously accused Lenny of cheating on her with 27-year-old model Katharina Mazepa. However, Lenny has denied the cheating allegations.