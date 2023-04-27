'RHOM' Fame Lenny Hochstein's GF Katherine Finalizes Divorce After 'Breaking Up' His Marriage

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her husband Lenny Hochstein announced their split in May 2022 — but going public was only the beginning of their messy divorce proceedings. After Lenny Hochstein confirmed his relationship with Katharina Mazepa in May 2022, the model officially finalized her divorce from Shilo Mazepa, her husband of three-and-a-half years, The US Sun reports.

According to Page Six, Mazepa moved to Miami in 2022 to focus on furthering her career as a fashion model. Her publicist adds that Mazepa is a "self-made millionaire" from her entrepreneurial endeavors in real estate and the stock market.

According to the court records exclusively obtained by The US Sun, the final judgment was given on April 24. The marital assets and liabilities were equally distributed. Katharina was awarded her pre-marital and non-marital property. The model also restored her maiden name and took to Instagram to share the good news. "Pop the champagne, I'm taking back my maiden name!" she wrote.

"We are delighted to announce that our client, Katharina, has finalized her divorce. Despite the challenges she faced during this process, we are thrilled to report that her career has been thriving. Katharina is happy to have signed the divorce and is looking forward to embracing new opportunities [for] a brighter future," Katharina's manager, Louisa Warwick of Inferno Agency, told The US Sun exclusively following the divorce finalization.

In the order, Katharina claimed that Shilo "has taken it upon himself to fabricate and assist in spreading a plethora of falsities in connection with, among other things, the wife's migratory status." She also alleged Shilo had "engaged in a pattern of stalking, surveillance, verbal threats, and physical attacks." The Austrian native recounted multiple "domestic violence" incidents, including one that "left her with a black eye." The US diplomat has since been banned from harassing his ex-wife.

In the final decree, a judge demanded, "All communications between the parties shall be cordial and businesslike in nature. Neither party shall interfere with the other's legal proceeding, immigratory or otherwise." Katharina and Shilo got married in Italy before moving to the United States together. They separated in September 2021. Katharina filed for divorce on June 16, 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Prior to her learning that her husband wanted a divorce, Lisa Hochstein believed that her marriage was in good standing. She even had a "good vibes" party at her home to celebrate the perceived state of her union with Lenny. During that party, RHOM producers overheard Lenny on a hot mic revealing that he planned to split from Lisa. Halfway through the show's fifth season, Lisa realized that her marriage was over. Lenny confronted her behind closed doors and told her he wanted a divorce.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Romain Maurice

The pair confirmed their split in May 2022. The formal paperwork filed by Lenny, 56, on Monday, cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why he and Lisa, 40, have split after 12 years of marriage. Other details in the filing, which was obtained by Page Six, include that the "marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation." Lenny and Lisa signed a prenuptial agreement before they wed in 2009 and, per the terms, Lenny will pay spousal support to Lisa. The couple shares two children, who were welcomed via surrogate – Logan, 6, and Elle, 2. Lenny also stated in the filing that he will "fully provide for all of the children's needs" and added he'd like "frequent time-sharing" of the children.