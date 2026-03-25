House Democrat Robert Garcia Calls for Howard Lutnick’s Resignation Over Epstein Ties

The release of the Epstein files has brought forth many new names forward whose ties with the now late s– offender are being investigated. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick happens to be another of the allies of President Trump who has faced scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.

Previously, Lutnick had denied being in touch with the disgraced financier after 2005. However, the newly released documents give a different picture as Robert Garcia, the leading Democrat on the House Oversight Committee posted on X, “It’s now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions.”

Garcia’s comments can be linked to a CBS News reporting that highlighted the findings regarding Lutnick’s alleged ties with Epstein, which essentially proved the Commerce Secretary’s previous testimonies about the same to be false.

It’s now clear that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been lying about his relationship with Epstein. He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together. Lutnick must resign or be fired. And he must answer our questions. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 8, 2026

According to the media outlet, documents from the Justice Department showed that Lutnick and Epstein “were in business together as recently as 2014.” Revelations about Lutnick came with the new Epstein documents that the DoJ released on January 30, which included photos and videos as well.

It should be noted here that after meeting Epstein in 2005, Lutnick had vowed to “never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.” However, as per the emails that were released, Lutnick was found to be making plans to visit Epstein’s private island with family in 2012, years after he claimed that he had severed all ties with him.

These pieces of evidence have naturally put a dent on Lutnick’s credibility as he is being scrutinized for the kind of relationship he had with Epstein. The DoJ has already been facing mounting criticism for their way of dealing with the files as they have not only missed the deadline to release all the files, there have also been instances of redaction of evidence to shield certain powerful people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PBS News (@newshour)

The Epstein files have also exposed Trump’s relationship with the pe- – phile, even though the president has consistently denied his ties with him. However, there is evidence of him taking Epstein’s jets and also visiting his place.

The Epstein files have caused a huge uproar among the MAGA base, who have been voicing their support for the release of the files. The Trump administration’s handling of the files has led to even hardcore Republicans criticize the government.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has been accused of non-compliance with laws and has been criticized for trying to protect Trump and other big shots whose names appear in the files.