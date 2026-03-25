Trump’s Worst Fears Come True as Democrat Flips GOP Seat in District Covering Mar-a-Lago

Democrat Emily Gregory has flipped a Florida House seat in a district that includes President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. She beat Republican Jon Maples in a tight special election on March 24, 2026.

Gregory took 51% of the vote to Maples’ 49%, with all precincts reporting. Final tallies showed her with 17,047 votes against his 16,281, out of 33,328 total. Her win marks another Democratic gain in state legislatures amid the recent special election trends.

The seat opened in August 2025 when Republican Mike Caruso resigned to become Palm Beach County clerk. District 87 covers Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach, Juno Beach, Lake Park, Palm Beach Shores, and parts of Lake Worth Beach.

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It should be noted here that Gregory is a first-time candidate who has a background in public health and mental health administration. She also runs a fitness center for postpartum moms. Her opponent, Jon Maples, is a financial planner and had previously held a local council seat by a little more than 2% of points.

Interestingly, despite Trump using his social media to promote Maples, as he said he was backed “by so many of my Palm Beach County friends,” Gregory secured her win. Following the victory, she told POLITICO, “I think it demonstrates where the Florida voter is. They want someone who is focused on solutions and the issues and not focused on the noise.”

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also offered her comments on Gregory’s win as she said, “This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: With year-round organizing and infrastructure investment, Democrats can run and win anywhere —including Donald Trump’s backyard.”

She then added, “Floridians are tired of the chaos, corruption, and sky-high prices on everything from groceries to gas and health care.” Congratulating Gregory, Nikki said, “I’m thrilled to congratulate Representative-Elect Emily Gregory on this monumental victory. A nearly 11 point swing to the left… shows the impact of Democrats’ long-term investment in Florida.”

Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, has also commented on Gregory’s win, saying, “If Mar-a-Lago is vulnerable, imagine what’s possible this November. Gas prices are spiking, grocery costs are up, and families can’t get by — it’s clear voters at the polls are fed up with Republicans.”

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This flip adds to Democratic successes in Republican-held seats over the past 14 months. While Florida’s House stays heavily GOP-led at 83-33, vacancies like the one Gregory won show the current trend.

The Trump administration has been visibly worried about the midterm elections, and there have been speculations of the President signing an executive order that would give him complete control over the elections.

While nothing of that sort has yet been confirmed officially, with the growing trend of Democrats taking over Republican houses and Trump’s approval rating falling, it now remains to be seen how Republicans choose to deal with the situation.