“I’m done with it!” — Ex-Trump Official Pushes Back On Trump’s New ICE Policy

Donald Trump recently announced deploying ICE agents to airports. The highly controversial move, however, was followed by another controversial claim. One of his close allies, Steve Bannon, claimed that the federal agents are likely to be present at polling places as well.

Bannon added that it was the president himself who suggested having ICE agents in polling centers. He argued that it might be taken as a test run to have them around during the midterm elections, too. However, not everyone in the Trump administration agrees with this.

Steve Bannon: “We can use this, ICE helping at airports, as a test run, a test case, to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterms. Mike Davis: “I think we should have ICE agents at the polling places” Saying the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/KardWXYjrq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 23, 2026

A CNN panel discussion recently debated this possibility. While Democratic analyst Adam Mockler criticized it, Trump’s former acting deputy secretary at the DHS, Ken Cuccinelli, described it as a bluff. He noted that if ICE agents were to be deployed to polling places, it would be illegal, citing the Reconstruction era.

As Mockler continued to criticize the idea and how it was being ridiculed by Trump’s loyalists, Cuccinelli pushed back. He accused the former of trying to intentionally attack sensitive matters.

Cuccinelli said, “I’ve been being polite to you all day, and I’m done with it! This is the same kind of attack on sensitive spaces that was made, and Tom Homan answered it quite well earlier this week. Going into schools, hospitals, et cetera. He called the bluff.”

Hearing him, Adam Mockler clapped back, saying, “Just because I point out that Trump has already tried to overturn an election doesn’t mean that you can go on some random tangent.”

VIDEO – Ken Cuccinelli Snaps at Adam Mocker: ‘I’ve Been Being Polite to You All Day and I’m Done with It’ https://t.co/SWpeotRzgw — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) March 25, 2026

Amid news of proposed ICE deployment at polling places, DHS official Heather Honey clarified that there was no truth to it. He said, “Any suggestion that ICE is going to be present at polling places is simply disinformation.”

Additionally, Todd Lyons, the Acting Chief of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also echoed similar assurances. He remarked that there was no reason whatsoever to have ICE agents at polling stations.”

Irrespective of these assurances, the push for validating ICE’s presence at polling stations has not ceased. Several Republican allies and Trump loyalists have argued that it is a suitable measure to eradicate voter fraud.

As a result, many blue states have already attempted to introduce certain new legislation ahead of midterm. These precautionary measures will prohibit ICE agents from being present in polling places and intimidating voters. Extra caution is also exercised towards voters who are immigrants or belong to marginalized communities.

What are the “agents” going to do? Make every voter who isn’t white prove their citizenship? Shoot people in the head to keep them from voting? ICE agents are poorly trained goons. They shouldn’t be anywhere near polling places. — Captain Marvelous (@Me_Marvelously) March 25, 2026

For instance, California state senator Tom Umberg revealed that he sees a considerable threat in Trump’s probable ICE plans. He remarked, “When the president says he’s going to break the law, I actually believe him.”

On the other hand, Virginia Democratic state delegate Katrina Callsen termed the precautionary measures as the need of the hour. In her words, “I think this is just prudent, wise policy to do what we all know is right, which is to protect polling places.”

In other news, Donald Trump recently announced deploying ICE agents at airports amid a partial shutdown of the DHS. He remarked that these federal agents will be assisting airports as they deal with the heavy TSA staffing crisis.

Through his Truth Social post, Trump admitted that having ICE in airports would inevitably be a critical choice, as per Democrats. Nonetheless, the 79-year-old assured it was the best way ahead.

An excerpt from his post read: “On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all. But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work.”