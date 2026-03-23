“Trump Wants to Find a Way to Cheat in the Midterms,” Claims Elections Attorney Marc Elias

Podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen sat down with elections attorney Marc Elias to discuss Donald Trump‘s Save America Act. Elias shared his views on Donald Trump, claiming that the act could ensure Republican victories for the next 50 years. According to USA Today, some Republicans do believe that the act will “guarantee the midterms.” However, Democrats, voting rights, and civil rights advocates oppose the act, as they believe it would deprive many citizens who lack any citizenship proof of their voting rights.

​

However, many political analysts believe that the Save America Act is designed for failure. Elias pointed out that the push for the act blew up in the Republicans’ face. He said, “The whole thing seems very humiliating for the Republicans. They were gonna put on some great show where they were gonna force the Democrats to filibuster the SAVE Act. And we were all supposed to be quaking in our boots. Has anyone even heard from these guys? No. They are already in the Senate, doing all the talking.”

A birth certificate AND your marriage license. If you changed your name after you got married, like the First Lady, the ‘SAVE America Act’ will demand you provide BOTH documents in order to prove your identity and vote in the next election if you don’t have a passport. pic.twitter.com/uW45rMMLno — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 22, 2026

​Marc Elias then stated that there are Republicans, including Mike Lee, who are all talk and are afraid to hold a vote because then they will surely fail. He added that it will also fail if “they had to bring it forward with the amendments… to give Donald Trump what he wants, which bans mail-in voting.”

​

According to Elias, Donald Trump has not explicitly said that he would go against the Constitution to pass the act without congressional approval. Elias and his law firm would have sued them and won, like the last time Trump was sued over an “unconstitutional executive order on voting. However, this time, Trump has made himself look like a “paper tiger” by threatening to hold up legislation until the bill is passed.

BREAKING🚨: Senate Majority Leader John Thune just announced the Senate is voting TODAY on key Trump-backed measures in the SAVE America Act: 1. BANNING biological men from women’s sports

2. ENDING gender transition surgeries & procedures for minors

3. RESTRICTING widespread… pic.twitter.com/jgd6F8xPMm — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 21, 2026

​Elias then issued a threat to Republican governors that they will get sued if they follow Trump’s executive order or his wishes. He then referenced Mike Lee being confronted by Maria Bartiromo over how many instances of voter fraud were committed in 2020 and 2024.

​

Elias described the SAVE Act as a “fiasco” and “an absolute defeat of Donald Trump.” He closed the discussion by stating that Donald Trump wants people to believe that he is invincible. One way to fight back is not to give in to “cynicism and despair.” His social media posts, according to the Democrat, are damaging to the overall well-being of the country.

​

Elias said, “What republicans have been doing for the last week with the SAVE Act is just a joke. And it reveals how pathetically weak they actually are. He (Donald Trump) wants to find a way to cheat when they lose control of the midterms. He knows they are gonna lose the House. They may lose the Senate. So they are setting up a structure.