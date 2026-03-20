Author Who Interviewed Jeffrey Epstein Before His Death to Reveal ‘What He Saw’

Michael Wolff, a long-time Trump critic, has once again spoken up about Jeffrey Epstein and the president’s relationship with the disgraced financier. On his Substack, the author has published a new post titled, “This is My Jeffrey Epstein Story.” In his article, Wolff pondered whether Epstein faked his own death to escape accountability. He also described him as a “BFF to the corrupt and amoral president.”

Wolff used stark language to describe Epstein. “A pederast at the school yard whose se–al license took him to places of unimagined degeneracy. A pimp to the elite. A con man who extracted fortunes from billionaires and ensnared them in his web of influence,” he wrote.

“A se–al blackmailer exploiting the perverted compulsions of the world’s most powerful men. An intelligence asset operating at the highest levels of deep state command and control. A key player at the center of the ever-lurking worldwide Jewish conspiracy—and, indeed, of many other conspiracies,” the Trump biographer added.

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Wolff claimed that Epstein was “a BFF to the corrupt and amoral president,” referring to Donald Trump‘s relationship with Epstein. The author shared his theories on Epstein’s death, writing, “A man who knew too much, hence, who had to be eliminated. Or, it might surely seem possible, an escape artist who cheated accountability by faking his own death.”

Michael Wolff accused “anyone who had an up-close view of his life” of being part of the cover-up. He said that Epstein’s story is largely told by those who don’t know much, or his victims. However, the author cast himself as an exception, as he admitted taking great interest in his life, largely because the “story seemed to unfold as a heightened, purer version of that tale of life in the city [Manhattan] during the years of its greatest avarice.”

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Wolff noted that he would be able to tell the story of Epstein like “it was never quite told—by prosecutors, journalists, his victims, or his friends.” In his article, the author wrote, “Epstein, like his friend Trump, was too vulgar, excessive, and not of our class, to take seriously.”

Wolff will begin unveiling the story starting on March 23. He plans to publish one chapter every Monday, detailing what he “saw in more than 25 years, of, on occasion, being a witness to Epstein’s world.”