'RHOBH' Newbie Annemarie Wiley Spills the Tea on Denise Richards’ 'Very Sloppy' Return

In the glimmering realm of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), drama is always on the menu, and the latest season has introduced a new face, Annemarie Wiley, who is not mincing words while sharing her opinions on Denise Richards’ return. In a candid conversation on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Annemarie did not shy away from expressing her views on Denise’s cameos, labeling them "very sloppy" and admitting, “It was a little bit awkward to be around, honestly, and it was a little bit uncomfortable to see it after the fact.” 52-year-old Denise made headlines with her several appearances in Season 13, leaving fans and fellow housewives intrigued and confused. During a specifically memorable weed-filled dinner at OG Kyle Richards’ house, Denise cornered Erika Jayne with erratic behavior that some fans called a "hot f—king mess." Even her fashion choices, for instance wearing her fuzzy pink jacket upside down, did not go unnoticed, with fashionista Dorit Kemsley pointing it out.

Also Read: ‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Clarifies Her Weight Loss Is Not a “Revenge Body” but “I-Feel-Good-Body”

Annemarie, however, went beyond the surface and navigated the discomfort she felt being around Denise during such incidents.“Denise had a few other things kind of going on at the dinner perhaps, I don’t know.” Annemarie who shares four children with her husband, former NFL pro Marcellus Wiley, revealed Denise’s agenda to provoke Erika Jayne, claiming, “It was very clear that when Denise came in, she had an agenda. She was there for one reason and one reason only and that was to get something out of Erika, what she wanted out of Erika, I feel like is still not even clear.” Although Denise later claimed that her disarray was a result of mixing alcohol and cold medicine, Annemarie remains skeptical about what Denise’s hidden motive was behind the confrontation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annemarie Wiley, CRNA (@annemariewiley)

Annemarie, who was not present for the heated conversation due to her being on vacation in Hawaii, highlighted the risk she has taken by provoking Erika. “You don’t want to mess with an activated Erika Jayne and Denise should know that … Denise, I don’t know why she kept trying. Erika gave it to her because she asked for it, and although I don’t love that they were talking about Denise’s daughter, that’s what the original story was about — and that was long before me. She just kept pushing and Erika didn’t even want to talk about it.” When asked if she feels Denise’s feud with Jayne was an attempt to reclaim her diamond and bag a more significant role on the show, Annemarie was not convinced. “I mean, if that’s what she’s after, then I feel like that’s a very sloppy way of doing it, she made a really big impact, but it just wasn’t the classiest of ways to do it. So I feel like if that’s what she was after, I don’t know.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Also Read: 10 Signs That Season 13 of 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Could Be The Last Of It

As RHOBH continues to unfold with its signature blend of glamour and drama, Annemarie's insights add another layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative of Housewives' relationships, leaving fans eager to see how the season will further unravel.

More from Inquisitr

Denise Richards Explains Her Bizarre 'RHOBH' Return: "I Made an A** Out of Myself"

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Finally Replied to 'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton’s DM After Instagram Call-Out