RHOBH's Erika Jayne Says Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Not Splitting Up, Will Soon Reveal Drama

Erika Girardi, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has debunked rumors concerning Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage. The star, who is professionally known as Erika Jayne, made it clear that her fellow castmate is not ending her 27-year-long relationship with her husband, despite the speculations. "I'm going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting. They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that," the 52-year-old said in an interview with Billboard.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Jayne emphasized the significance of Richards taking control of her narrative. She said, "I think it's best that [Richards], throughout this season, tells her own story." Jayne drew a parallel between Richards' story and her own experience of separating from her ex-husband, Tom Girardi. The Bravolebrity acknowledged how the circulating rumors about her relationship had taken a toll on her. “I remember when I was going through my divorce-slash-disaster scandal, there were a lot of people speaking that really didn't know what I was going through. They filled in the blanks, and I don't want to do that for her, it's been very hard and you'll get to see that and she will be able to explain herself,” Jayne said.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen hinted that fans can expect to witness certain aspects of Richards and Umansky's separation in the upcoming season of the reality show. As noted by People, he revealed this during a recent episode of SiriusXM's Radio Andy show. When a fan inquired whether filming would resume following the news of their possible split, Cohen responded, “I wanna say that this will be included next season of Beverly Hills in some way, shape, or form, that’s all I’ll say.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the 27-year marriage of Richards, aged 51, and Umansky, aged 53, encountered a difficult phase. According to an exclusive source speaking to the outlet, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together, they are amicable while they figure out the next steps." Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star are parents to daughters Alexia Umansky, 27, Sophia Umansky, 23, and Portia Umansky, 15.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, the duo clarified their current relationship status. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year, The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately, while it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they wrote on July 3.

Mauricio Umansky Showcases Body Transformation, Estranged Wife Kyle Richards Makes Ozempic Joke

