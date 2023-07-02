‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Tears up as She Describes Hunter Biden News as Story of a 'Father’s Love'

When discussing Joe Biden's relationship with his difficult son, Hunter Biden, Ana Navarro became visibly upset. Navarro said on the June 26 episode of The View, “Biden will never give up on his son.” The president's son agreed last week to enter a guilty plea to federal tax misdemeanor charges and a felony firearms charge, which carries no mandatory prison sentence, per Media ITE.

Whoopi Goldberg, Navarro's co-host on The View, aired a clip of press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declining to respond to queries from reporters regarding Hunter's attendance at the state dinner for the prime minister of India. “The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this, the that — it’s also the story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter, and will never treat him lesser than,” said Navarro.

Navarro went on, “He is a father first; take it or leave it. That’s who he is, that is part of his heart. There were 380 people at this dinner. It’s not like Hunter was sitting at [Attorney General] Merrick Garland‘s lap. It was a bunch of people…and I think that the reason he’s been able to get out of addiction is because Joe Biden embraced him entirely the entire time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Hunter and the U.S. attorney for Delaware have come to a plea deal after roughly five years of inquiry. The Trump appointee has consented to allow the president's son to enroll in a pretrial diversion program on separate felony charges of gun possession. Hunter has also been allowed to plead guilty to two federal misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes. The gun charges will eventually be dropped if he complies with the requirements. Hunter will presumably not go to jail, reports MSNBC.

Ana Navarro nailed it on The View this morning: "The Hunter Biden story, the scandal, the this the that. It's also the story of a father's love and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than.." pic.twitter.com/P7YNqNJls9 — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) June 26, 2023

Haines claimed that she does not blame the Bidens for their decision to invite their son to the state dinner. “What I take issue with, is, he should have sat this out if we’re being honest…he just got charged with a felony charge, misdemeanors, you’re going to a dinner where your dad is front and center, he’s trying to campaign…like, sit it out. Sit at home just for a minute. Just take a seat. This is about your dad and your family,” she said.

RW troll machine got me trending, attacking me for saying this on @TheView.

Imagine calling yourself the “family values party” & being outraged I’m talking about a father’s unconditional love for his child. Imagine thinking a dad not giving up on his kid, is a bad thing. 🤷🏻‍♀️#Sad pic.twitter.com/BdGrftp9gD — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 26, 2023

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the conservative on The View chimed in, “If I was charged with a felony and misdemeanor, I would not be at a state dinner with the most powerful people on the planet. So, I think the optics were bad, and I guarantee that Biden’s staffers were trying to talk him out of being there, and Merrick Garland, who’s tried to remain above the fray in this, and is now seen hobnobbing with them.”

