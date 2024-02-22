'RHOBH's' Kyle Richards Gets Emotional While Responding to Mauricio Umansky’s Cheating Rumors

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards opened up to Erika Jayne about her marital problems in an emotional session. In an exclusive sneak peek at The RHOBH season 13 finale Richards breaks down and confides in Erika Jayne about the accusations of infidelity she and Mauricio Umansky have been facing.

As reported by Page Six, while talking about her split Richards told Jayne, "There’s literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about me and Mau. It’s not about our family. It’s not about external family. It’s not about another person on his side or my side." After describing Mauricio as "the person that likes to pretend everything's okay, which makes it hard sometimes," Kyle goes back to their early dating history. She further added, "When we first met, we were really opposites. Complete opposites. And that worked. I always would joke and say – if it wasn’t for me, he would be dead, because I keep him safe. And if it wasn’t for him, I would never take chances in life. And that worked. And also like — we always grew. Because we’ve been together since our early twenties." Later, Jayne interjected to comfort Richards as she continued to refer to the most recent developments in her relationship as a "let down."

The real estate tycoon spoke about his marriage to his kids in a teaser video for Buying Beverly Hills that Netflix released the same day. Umansky told his daughters, "She [Kyle] said to me, ‘Listen. The rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you wanna do. ‘I’m not gonna be asking what you’re doing I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we’re separated.’" They put an end to speculations of a divorce in July 2023. They did acknowledge that the year had been "rough" for them. The internet kept conjecturing about Richards' developing bond with country singer Morgan Wade in particular, despite her denials of any adultery. Richards has maintained time and time again that she is merely friends with the 29-year-old singer, while Umansky has been seen out and about with ladies far younger than him, such as the 33-year-old fashion blogger and Brazilian music sensation Anitta.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

In a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bravo actress said that she is "going through something" and that she is still unsure whether her 28-year marriage will last. She told the outlet, "[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we’re doing right now." She also said, "It’s gonna go one way or the other, you know? We’re either going to wake up and be like, ‘Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,’ or it’s going to be divorce. I just don’t know how sustainable living under the same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don’t know how that can last."