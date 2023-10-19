Britney Spears' tell-all memoir has plenty of blasts from the past. In one of the excerpts from the much-awaited book, the Womanizer singer accused her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, of infidelity with "another celebrity." They were in a relationship for three years, and Spears also aborted a child while dating.

The Piece of Me singer is set to give a piece of her past to her fans as her book The Woman in Me will be released on October 24, 2023. However, even before it hits the shelves, its revelations are grabbing headlines, and in one such excerpt, Spears accused Timberlake of cheating on her.

The 41-year-old dated the Palmer actor from 1999 to 2002. The ex-sweethearts were the entertainment industry's hottest couple, and they first crossed paths as preteens on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club, as reported by PEOPLE. Being public figures, their relationship was one of the media's constant fascination.

Their split in 2002 became fodder for the public, followed by media scrutiny around what led to the fallout. Although Spears shouldered the blame for the breakup based on tabloids, in her tell-all memoir, the Toxic singer accused Timberlake of cheating allegations, resulting in their broken bond.

She kept the name of the "celebrity" a secret mainly because the woman now has a family, and Spears doesn't want to embarrass her by taking her name, reported TMZ. Post their breakup, Timberlake released a revenge number, his massive 2002 hit, Cry Me a River, which he later admitted was inspired by a heated argument Timberlake had with Spears.

Timberlake wrote about the breakup ballad, "I've been scorned. I've been p***ed off. The feelings I had were so strong I had to write it." He continued, "I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and hopefully relate to it," adding, "People heard me, and they understood it because we've all been there."

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2007, the 42-year-old clarified he has no bad blood for Spears despite their split. "There's no ill will—I have nothing but love for her." He also praised her, "She has a huge heart, and she is a great person."

It seems Spears has a lot to get off her chest, especially surrounding Timberlake, as in another excerpt, she also alleged he pushed her to get their child aborted when she was 19 years old. And it was a naturally agonizing decision for her. She wrote, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much."

Spears continued, "I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," reported PEOPLE. "He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives," adding, "that we were way too young." The book also claimed she wasn't taught to have an abortion due to her religious upbringing. Timberlake also wrote an open apology in 2021, saying he was "deeply sorry" that he failed her [Britney].

