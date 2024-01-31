'RHOBHs' Kyle Richards Asserts Equal Asset Split With Mauricio Umansky in Case of Divorce

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards explored the possibility of asset distribution with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in the event of divorce. The disclosure regarding their financial situation and the health of their marriage sparked debate and speculation among fans and the media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Richards, 55, claimed that the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married, underlining that Mauricio had little to no financial resources at the start of their relationship, per Entertainment Tonight. "We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him," Richards said. "My mom lent us money when we were first married. There was one Christmas that we didn't have any money for Christmas presents. My mom gave me money and his grandparents helped us. We built everything together."

"It's our money. Let's be very clear about that. It's very clean cut. Everything's half, regardless. That's not an issue for me," Richards said. "We would probably just keep our homes. We don't fight. We're not a toxic couple. You never would seeing fighting in our home ever... We would just go our separate ways and maybe keep the houses."

Richards also addressed the public aspect of their marital problems, admitting that Mauricio was first hesitant to disclose their split to the public. The reality personality revealed that the couple is currently living together but in separate bedrooms. "If we're not going to be together, I would get divorced. One hundred percent," she said. "I would not live like that, because psychologically, I would need to move on. I would never do that just for properties." Furthermore, Richard described the difficulty of adjusting to life without Mauricio, as well as the emotional challenges of comprehending their relationship's shift, per Reality Tea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

"I do feel like my entire identity is being a wife and a mom. That's been really hard to wrap my head around," Richards said. "I love him so much. If it was one of those situations where you're like, 'Oh, I can't stand this guy,' this would be so easy for me. It would be very easy. I can guarantee you, I do not want to be in this position. I never wanted to be in this position. I thought I knew where I would be until the day I died, so that's a lot to process."

"It's hard, and it's painful, and it's scary," Richard explained. She said of her RHOBH co-stars, "I'm having to answer to these women, who I don't know anything about their personal lives. I have no idea what they do when they're not on camera. I have no clue! But they want to know what's happening in my bedroom? It's not fair."