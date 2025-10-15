RFK Jr.’s Advisor Reveals New Theory Behind Trump’s ‘Brain Fog’ and Alleged Dementia

RFK Jr.’s top advisor, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, has revealed some major details regarding the ongoing health rumors surrounding Donald Trump. The rumors even include allegations of swollen ankles, bruises, and dementia.

A British cardiologist, Dr. Malhotra, was previously part of the lobby group Make America Healthy Again; however, he later stepped down. Currently, he has taken up the role of chief medical and scientific advisor of the new European health activism organization, Make Europe Healthy Again.

At a launch event for MEHA at the European Parliament on Wednesday, Dr. Aseem said that Donald Trump’s health concerns could be because of his use of cholesterol-lowering medication. The medicine Trump is supposedly taking is called statins and aspirin.

As a RN, I can tell you this is a complete LIE! He is not in good health. Trump is a 79 year OLD, sedentary, overweight, bloated, poor diet, that has swollen ankles, right sided droopiness, purple area on right hand. This sounds like a report from Ronny Jackson, The Candy Man! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/8NUxkYFVid — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) October 14, 2025

Dr. Malhotra is one of those doctors who is against the COVID-29 vaccine and has been outspoken about the lack of transparency. He has also talked about the widespread prescription of statins and the major risks associated with it, if overused. Even though the medical community has dismissed the claims, it has not deterred Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy from seeking his advice.

Trump, 79, holds the record of the oldest person to have been inaugurated as the president. This is the very reason why his health is a topic of online speculation. In July, the White House revealed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. It is a non-life-threatening condition where the person’s veins are unable to return blood to the heart.

The president has even been spotted at multiple events, spilling confusing names and locations. He has even failed to recognize people he knows, even though he is in proximity to them. The reason for his deteriorating health has been attributed to the excessive use of statins. The overuse has multiple side effects, like “cognitive impairment” such as “memory loss, forgetfulness, amnesia, memory impairment, confusion,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to a paper from the National Institute of Health, the drugs can cause muscle swelling or inflammation. However, Malhotra has even been criticized by many in the medical community. The British Heart Foundation has clearly stated that his views are “misleading and wrong.”

Malhotra’s claims even clash with the mainstream guidance, which says that in aged people, consumption of statins and aspirin depends on individualized bleeding and cardiovascular risks. Time and again, patients have been urged to stop taking medications without a doctor’s consultation.

However, according to the Irish Star, Dr. Malhotra told the European Parliament that he thinks statin use is the very reason for Trump’s “brain fog,” and if the president stopped taking them, this would “cease … within just a few weeks.”

Addressing the dementia rumors, he told Daily Beast, “I don’t think he has dementia—it is the side effects of statins that may be making him feel fatigued and sleepy.”

Malhotra concluded that nobody “is immune to medical misinformation, not even the U.S. president. Ultimately, crony capitalism devours its own children.”

“He’s moving, he’s working, he’s continuing-there have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, who is frequently questioned about the president’s health.

“The benefit of the president taking a booster in protecting him from being seriously ill from COVID is close to zero,” Malhotra commented. “The medium to long-term risks may include heart attack, and there’s even some recent data suggesting the possibility of cancer.”