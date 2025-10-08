Donald Trump’s Swollen Ankles Grab Spotlight During Meeting with Canadian PM – and Stir Up More Health Rumors

Lately, Donald Trump’s swollen ankles have sparked a lot of health concerns. After the POTUS’ swollen ankles were captured on camera once again on Tuesday, the chatter among netizens has resurfaced. His ankles were exposed during the Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Previously, the White House explained that Trump’s swollen ankles are due to his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), which is a condition that disrupts the blood flow from the legs back to the heart. The recent pictures from the Oval Office meeting showed that the President’s CVI might not be getting better. On Tuesday, his swollen ankles burst through the black shoes and socks he was wearing.

Interestingly, the news about his CVI came mere months after the White House physician, Capt. Sean Barbadella insisted that he was in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit.”

President Donald Trump’s visibly swollen ankles were captured on camera Tuesday during his Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the latest confirmation that his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) condition is not showing obvious… https://t.co/JKhNacNR0g pic.twitter.com/m33gvN6bBB — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) October 8, 2025

Meanwhile, medical experts say that chronic venous insufficiency is a common condition. However, if not treated properly, it could lead to amputation. Dr. Mimmie Kwong, associate professor of vascular surgery at the University of California, says, “Veins are what bring blood flow up from the feet or the hands towards the heart. When they don’t work well, the blood gets stuck. This can cause pain, swelling, throbbing, aching, and in the most extreme cases, wounds or limb loss” (via UC Davis Health).

CVI affects about one in three adults in the U.S. Studies show that this condition is more common in women and older people. “As the swelling gets worse, it can cause skin changes like thickening or inflammation and dryness of the skin. With worse disease conditions, you can develop unhealing wounds in the legs, and if they get worse, it could lead to amputations,” Kwong said about CVI.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, following reports of swelling in the President’s legs, per Karoline Leavitt Luckily, it’s nothing serious. THIS IS HOW IT SHOULD BE HANDLED. NOT covered up like Joe Biden’s illnesses! “An… pic.twitter.com/Kw2tSxxAWK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, not just his swollen ankles, Trump’s bruised hands have also been sparking some concerns. The POTUS has been spotted using makeup to conceal the bruise on his hand. According to the White House, it is attributed to his frequent handshaking and aspirational use.

Not just his physical health, there is a real concern about whether Donald Trump is going through a cognitive decline. The Republican President has been often spotted forgetting names or faces of the people he is familiar with. In addition, he has also been making some blunders while speaking, even making controversial remarks about sensitive topics.

However, despite the concerns about his health, Trump, 79, hasn’t ruled out running for a third term. Even Vice President JD Vance thinks he is fit enough to at least serve his current term.