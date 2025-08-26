White House Hides Trump’s Swollen Ankles Behind Tables And Showpieces In Official Photos Amid Health Scrutiny

President Donald Trump is an old man and has a variety of health issues. He is still managing to navigate through several speculations and media attention on his health and other concerns. In the midst of all this, the White House is adopting a new tactic akin to out of sight, out of mind.

The White House is hiding all the visible signs of his failing health from the official photographs. Among these are his swollen ankles.

Trump is 79 and was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) last month. It is a circulatory condition that can cause leg swelling, especially around the ankles.

This is one of the most visible physical symptoms.

On Monday, Donald Trump met up with South Korean President Lee Jae‑myung. Once the photos of the meeting were released, many people noticed that the pictures were cut below the ankle for both dignitaries.

Those images were released to the media and uploaded to social media, too. In one of these images, the shot simply stops at mid‑shin. It ensured that Trump’s “cankles” remain out of frame; however, President Lee’s legs are fully visible.

Another photo was taken strategically so that the Oval Office coffee table and a model of Air Force One were in front of the President. It again covers the area of concern.

How people have been observant. They have immediately noted that pool photos from the same event clearly reveal Trump’s lower legs. These pictures show the swollen ankles, something that the administration tried to conceal.

Media outlets and late‑night commentators all have compared this maneuver to stagecraft. On TV, these techniques are often used to hide potential pregnancy or injury. The Administration is doing the same to avoid showing the signs of declining health of the President.

The photo strategy is part of a bigger plan. There has been further attention on recurring bruises on Trump’s hands. The White House had earlier attributed these bruises to frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.

There have been repeated requests, but the administration has not granted media access to the President’s physician. Therefore, there have been only limited health updates.

Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC and others have highlighted the significance of the omissions of images. O’Donnell warned on MSNBC that officials were choosing seating and camera angles to keep his ankles out of view. Therefore, he chose to lie to the American public about his health condition. Something Trump himself ridiculed President Biden about.

Medical experts say CVI commonly affects older adults. It can indicate deeper circulatory or cardiovascular issues. Though the condition on its own is not life-threatening, it can produce visible symptoms like swollen ankles. These details have sparked public concern, more so since the person concerned is at the hotel’s national office.

There are many who advocate for transparency and argue that hiding such important details of the President’s health will cause the public to lose trust in the administration and the President.

They also said that leaders, particularly presidents, should allow full visibility into their health. This is important not just for optics but for voters’ accountability.

The administration is trying to control the narrative about the President’s health by cropping images and staging photo-ops. One has to wait to see if this strategy fails or succeeds, especially when the world is already aware of several administrations’ lies and attempts.