“Review the Tape” — Gavin Newsom Slams Donald Trump Amid Skyrocketing Gas Prices, Iran Missile Strikes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom remains irate with President Donald Trump, calling out the president once again for the joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Newsom ripped Trump and questioned why the government opted to attack Iran. Various senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have died since the initial missile strikes on Saturday.

However, there have already been six confirmed deaths of U.S. military members. Additionally, Al Jazeera estimates that the death toll is already nearly 800, including 150 people at a girls’ school in Iran. The United Nations’ human rights office has publicly urged an investigation into the incident.

Newsom said that Americans have to “reconcile” why U.S. and Israeli weapons were used to kill civilians, and he specifically mentioned the children.

Four service members have died fighting Donald Trump’s war — and he spent more time boasting about his ballroom than honoring their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/Z7ePs4kz2n — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 2, 2026

“Four servicemembers died today, and Donald Trump spent more time talking about his ballroom than he did about the loss of those lives,” Newsom said, shortly before that number increased from four to six. “Review the tape.

“He spent more time talking about the curtains in his ballroom than he did the four servicemembers who died because of his operation and his declaration of war without Congressional consent,” Newsom continued. “He still has not articulated what the endgame is. Period, full stop.”

Trump, who has frequently verbally sparred with Newsom, had not responded as of publication.

Newsom also blamed Trump for the possibility of increased gas and oil prices amid the conflict with Iran. As of Tuesday morning, AAA listed the national gas average at roughly $3.11. California has the highest gas price rate in the country at $4.67, with Hawaii ($4.40) and Washington ($4.39) the only other states exceeding $4.00. However, Oregon is at $3.95 and could possibly join those three.

JUST IN: Average US gas prices back above $3 — Kalshi (@Kalshi) March 2, 2026

Newsom’s latest comments come after he claimed during a recent speaking appearance that Trump is “historically unpopular.” Newsom added that he believes that Trump “doubled down on stupid” during last week’s State of the Union address.

“Donald Trump has lied to the American people,” Newsom wrote on X last weekend. “His reckless, illegal war has no description of an end game. No explanation of an existential threat.”

Newsom is among the notable high-profile Democratic politicians who have been extremely critical of Trump following the Iran strikes. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar have all offered sharp critiques of Trump in recent days, with Tlaib also calling Israel “genocidal” in social media posts.

All four politicians have received heavy backlash on social media, with some — including Florida Rep. Randy Fine — even calling for Tlaib and Omar to be deported. Trump made a similar suggestion on Truth Social last week. However, both women are U.S. citizens: Tlaib was born in the United States, and Omar was born in Somalia but obtained citizenship in 2000.