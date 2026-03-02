Calls Mount for Ilhan Omar’s Deportation After Florida Lawmaker’s Viral Post

Florida Rep. Randy Fine is calling for Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s deportation, and he’s receiving plenty of support in a viral poll.

Fine, who has served in the House of Representatives since April 2025, asked his X followers, “Do you support denaturalizing and deporting American-Hating Ilhan Omar?” on Sunday night. Omar was born in Somalia but moved to the United States in 1995 and has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

As of publication, over 18,000 people had voted on the poll, and nearly 86% voted yes.

Do you support denaturalizing and deporting American-Hating Ilhan Omar? — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) March 2, 2026

John Strand, who is running for a Florida Congressional seat, endorsed Fine’s poll in an X post calling for donations.

“I will fight without apology or retreat to help Congressman Fine get this over the finish line,” Strand wrote. “No more traitors in our government!”

Another X user wrote, “TO BE AN AMERICAN is a privilege not a right. One must DESERVE AND BE WORTHY of this privilege. Not be just be given, as something he/she will never value and appreciate … this is the kind of problem we have with her and her followers.”

Although Omar had not responded to Fine as of Monday morning, she did offer harsh words for South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday. Mace mocked Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, remarking that the two were mourning Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on Saturday during the missile strikes. Other senior Iran leaders also died in the attacks.

Omar fired back, accusing Mace of alcohol abuse. A New York Magazine profile of Mace published earlier this year shared comments from her staffers, who alleged that Mace made them go on late-night alcohol runs. Another staffer accused Mace of excessive drinking and marijuana use.

I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy… https://t.co/s4kpye5QVg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2026

Fine also called for Tlaib’s deportation on Sunday because of X posts she made following the United States and Israel’s joint missile strikes on Iran. However, Tlaib cannot be deported because she was born in Detroit. The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees her citizenship.

President Donald Trump previously suggested that Omar and Tlaib both be deported after their outbursts at the State of the Union address. Tlaib and Omar, who were seated next to one another, heckled Trump throughout the night, yelling and accusing him of killing American citizens.

Tlaib also wore a pin reading “[Expletive] ICE” to protest United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Both women left the event early and did not return.

Neither Omar nor Tlaib have hinted that they intend to leave the United States in the near future. Both are up for re-election later this year.

Fine, who calls himself the “Hebrew Hammer,” is also seeking re-election. He has already received an endorsement from President Trump and multiple sheriffs.