Florida Congressman Calls for Rashida Tlaib’s Deportation — Except There’s One Problem

Florida Congressman Randy Fine has followed President Donald Trump in demanding that Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib be deported, despite her being a United States citizen who was born in Detroit.

Tlaib, a longtime Trump critic, drew heavy backlash on social media for writing that the U.S. and “genocidal Israel” don’t care about the laws following Saturday’s missile strikes on Iran. As of Sunday morning, hundreds of deaths — including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders — have been reported as part of “Operation Epic Fury.”

Fine, who has represented Florida’s 6th congressional district since April 2025, ripped Tlaib — and took a jab at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar — in an X post on Saturday afternoon.

“Rashida Tlaib parroting Ayatollah propaganda,” Fine wrote. “I wish I could say I am surprised. Iran blew up these people when one of their missiles failed. And to think of all the [Democrats] who lost their minds when I called her and her pal Ilhan Muslim terrorists. Deport!”

Tlaib had not publicly responded to Fine as of publication.

Trump previously suggested that Tlaib and Omar be deported in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, which came following Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Tlaib and Omar, who were seated next to one another, heckled Trump throughout the night, yelling and accusing him of killing American citizens. The 49-year-old Tlaib also wore a pin reading “[Expletive] ICE” to protest United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tlaib and Omar eventually left the event early and did not return.

Tlaib, who has represented Michigan’s 12th congressional district since 2023, cannot be deported because she was born in Detroit. The Fourteenth Amendment guarantees her citizenship. Although Omar was born in Somalia, she obtained U.S. citizenship in 2000, five years after moving to America.

Neither Tlaib nor Omar have indicated that they intend to voluntarily leave the U.S. at any point. Both are up for re-election later this year.

Fine had a similar comment on Saturday evening when responding to a viral tweet from the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a student group at the Ivy League school, which wrote “Marg bar Amrika” in Persian. That translates to, “Death to America,” and CUAD later said that it deleted the post so X would unlock its account.

“Every one of these Muslim terrorists needs to be expelled and deported,” Fine wrote. “And if Columbia refuses, they should lose all federal funding.”

Columbia University had not publicly commented on the CUAD controversy as of early Sunday morning. However, CUAD made it clear on X that the group is not a registered student organization at the “fascist state functionary known as Columbia University.”