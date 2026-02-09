Revealed – Melania’s Valentine’s Day Plan – Minus Husband Donald Trump

The official account for the Office of First Lady Melania Trump just shared her Valentine’s Day roster on X, and no, it doesn’t involve her husband and US President Donald Trump. In a new entry, the account posted photos of Melania with children and said she will be at The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day.

The caption on the X post shared by the Office of First Lady read, “On Wednesday, First Lady will celebrate Valentine’s Day at The Children’s Inn National Institutes of Health with children, families, and NIH staff.” The Children’s Inn reacted to the post, writing, “We look forward to welcoming FLOTUS to The Inn on Wednesday.”

The comments section of Melania’s post, revealing her Valentine’s Day plan, was trolled online big time. Some netizens mocked the First Lady for the performance of her eponymous movie; others brought up her accent (more on that later).

A netizen wrote, “Melania shows her face after her flop of a movie.” A second one added, “Good advertising for her movie.” A third one echoed, “Good photo op while her husband cuts programs to feed the needy.” These comments were with reference to Melania’s recent media gaffe, where a reporter confronted her about promoting her film during her conversation with freed hostages.

Melania Trump was asked by a reporter at the event last week, “Why do you feel it’s appropriate to use an official White House event to promote your movie?” She dismissed the allegations, saying that “this is not promotion” and added, “We are here celebrating the release of the hostages of Aviva [Siegel] and Keith [Siegel]. They were in, uh, Washington, DC. Uh, they called me, they said they would like to come over to thank me and to, uh, to give, uh, hugs, and that’s why we are here. It’s nothing to do with promotion.”

Here’s the clip of Melania promoting her movie minutes before she denied promoting her movie pic.twitter.com/NkcvThShy3 https://t.co/XXmutFann5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

Coming back to FLOTUS’s latest X entry, a section of the Internet questioned if the kids at the event would be able to understand Melania. “They won’t understand a word she says, though. She doesn’t want to be there,” a user wrote. Another one added, “The poor kids can’t even understand her.” Here’s what another one wrote, “Big deal. The rest of the country and hospitals are doing the same thing.”

Last year, the First Lady was trolled a great deal for struggling to read Christmas books to kids during an event at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. As a part of her First Lady duties, Melania attempted to read Mac Barnett’s How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney.

Melania struggled to pronounce words correctly as she read out the excerpt, “Can Santa see in the dark? Does he wear night vision that makes everyone green, everything green?”

WATCH: First Lady Melania Trump reads the book ‘How does Santa go down the chimney’ to the kids – 12/5/25 pic.twitter.com/qKoSunIu7R — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, the bad ratings and box office debacle notwithstanding, Donald Trump had actively been cheering for Melania Trump’s documentary of the same name. In a recent press briefing, Trump said, “It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, can you believe this? What do I get out of it? Nothing out of it. Now I have…so I had a top model, now I have a top movie star.”