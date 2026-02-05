As ‘Melania’ Falls Flat, Michelle Obama’s Doc Surges With Viewers

Netflix viewership of the 2020 documentary Becoming, which focuses on former first lady Michelle Obama, rose sharply just as the negative reviews and online backlash for the new documentary about Melania Trump, according to streaming data reported in the industry.

Data from analytics firm Luminate, mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, revealed that viewers watched 47.5 million minutes of Becoming between January 30 and February 1. This marked an increase of about 13,300 percent compared to the previous weekend. The jump coincided with the nationwide release of Melania, a documentary about the current first lady that has struggled to resonate with audiences and critics.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Becoming recorded just 354,000 viewing minutes the weekend before interest spiked when Melania opened in theaters. Deadline, also citing Luminate, reported that this surge resulted in over 480,000 total Netflix streams of Becoming during that three-day period. On average, before the release of Melania, the film would attract only a few hundred views on a typical January day.

Interest in Becoming grew as Melania received significant backlash following its debut. Reviews and social media commentary pointed out that the film provided little insight into Melania Trump’s time in the White House, focusing instead on staged imagery and personal branding. Critics described the documentary as distant and insular, noting that it avoided meaningful discussion of her role during the Trump presidency or key events from that time.

Don’t waste your money to see #MELANIA which has been certified as Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes.

Instead #stream Becoming by #MichelleObam on #Netflix which was certified as fresh and is the story of a true First Lady.pic.twitter.com/pNNhzzuuvB — Shayla Sweatt (@shay_sweatt) January 31, 2026

The differences between the two films became a topic of conversation online, with viewers comparing Melania to Becoming, which chronicles Michelle Obama’s 2018 book tour and reflects on her upbringing, family life, and experiences as first lady. Entertainment coverage indicated that many viewers sought out Becoming after seeing reviews or clips from Melania, effectively using the earlier Netflix documentary as a comparison.

Deadline reported that daily viewing of Becoming increased as the weekend went on, rising from just under 1 million minutes on January 30 to 13.9 million minutes on January 31, and peaking at 32.7 million minutes on February 1.

Released by Netflix in 2020, Becoming was directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by Higher Ground Productions, the company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama. The film is partly based on Obama’s memoir Becoming, which became one of the best-selling nonfiction books of all time after its release in 2018.

In contrast, Melania, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, opened in theaters on January 30 after a high-profile “black carpet” premiere in Washington attended by Trump administration officials, according to Reuters. Despite substantial promotion, the early reception was mixed to negative. Critics pointed out the lack of original reporting, limited access beyond curated appearances, and reluctance to engage with controversies surrounding the Trump presidency.

Box office figures for Melania varied by source as the weekend ended. The Guardian reported the film earned about $7 million domestically, while Reuters cited pre-release forecasts that anticipated closer to $5 million. However, online discussions about the film focused less on its box office success and more on its perceived lack of depth.

Although the weekend surge did not place Becoming among Netflix’s most-watched current titles, the increase is highly unusual for a documentary released nearly six years ago. The timing is no coincidence, and it shows that dissatisfaction with Melania influenced viewers to seek out a documentary widely regarded as providing a more complete view of life as first lady.