Resurfaced Video Shows Wendy Williams' Disturbing Reaction To Diddy’s ‘Threat’: "She Knew About..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault and domestic abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In light of Sean "Diddy" Combs' recent legal troubles, a resurfaced 2017 interview with Wendy Williams has reignited conversations about the rap mogul’s history of alleged intimidation and manipulation. During the now-viral clip, Diddy’s seemingly innocuous comment about meeting Williams' teenage son, Kevin Hunter Jr., left the outspoken talk show host visibly flustered—a rare moment for her. The interaction took place on The Wendy Williams Show when Williams mentioned her then-16-year-old son. Diddy interjected, saying, "Mhm, who I met backstage, he's a great young man." She remarked, “You did, oh thank you.”

The way Wendy reacted when Diddy said he met her son backstage 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K7TMSTvYVg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2024

As per Irish Star, while the words appeared complimentary on the surface, Williams' reaction—stammering and struggling to recover her composure—insinuated discomfort. Social media users have dissected the moment with one remarking, "That was a threat, he’s saying play nice." Others suggested, "The way she hesitated, you know that she knew about him!" The resurfaced clip comes as Diddy faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious allegations that paint a troubling picture of his conduct over decades.

Wendy Williams attends SiriusXM Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM host Karen Hunter on July 23, 2019 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Astrid Stawiarz)

The tension between Williams and Diddy dates back to the late 1990s during her reign on New York's Hot 97 radio station. Wendy openly accused Diddy of orchestrating her firing in 1998, effectively halting her career at the time. She recalled, "Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a-- in front of the radio station. Fact!” In her 2004 memoir, she detailed her disdain for him, alleging he 'single-handedly tried to ruin' her career.

Williams wrote, "I find this girl group, jump out of a gypsy cab, to come after me. To beat my a--! For what? You know what I said was true…You all were broke, and you were living in the projects and that was that…The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don't hate him.” Despite these experiences, Wendy remained outspoken about Diddy, often mocking his frequent name changes and public relationships.

The way Diddy went on the Wendy Williams show and said this about #Cassie months after attacking her is beyond me right now pic.twitter.com/hvFAzyfX7D — DeMarko (@freakymarko) May 18, 2024

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

Now, Diddy’s September arrest and subsequent charges have cast a shadow over his legacy as a music mogul, as reported by Fox News. Federal prosecutors accuse him of operating a criminal enterprise through his companies, coercing victims into participating in ‘freak offs’ and using threats, firearms, and abuse to maintain control. If convicted, Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Williams recently commented on the allegations, exclaiming, “It’s about time.” Reflecting on a video of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie, Williams expressed her horror: “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled. … it was just horrific. But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.